The Houston Astros, led by a dominant performance from starter Cristian Javier, threw a combined no-hitter in a 3-0 win against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Javier, 25, got the start and threw seven hitless innings with 13 strikeouts and one walk issued. With his pitch count at a career-high 115 pitches, Javier was relieved by Héctor Neris in the eighth inning. After Neris kept the no-hitter in tact, Ryan Pressly earned the save in the ninth inning with two strikeouts followed by a game-sealing groundout.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO