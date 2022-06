TNT has moved on since Tony Harnell departed, as has Skid Row, which had the 59-year-old powerhouse vocalist at the helm for only a few months. He’s open to doing one last tour with TNT to celebrate its 40th anniversary of existing, but for right now, Harnell brings his four-octave range around the country for a scattered series of solo shows including this one from Tony Harnell happening on Friday, June 24 at the Brass Mug in Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO