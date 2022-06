Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. New homeowners know the difference between "wants" and "needs" when curating a shopping list for their new home. It's a given that you'll want to allocate most of your budget to brand-new furniture and home décor, but you need to ensure all of your bases are covered: meaning you need to invest in practical and safety-related items, too. This way, you can settle into your new home knowing you have the best of both worlds.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO