Need something fun to do to keep cool in the evenings this summer? Join central Illinois art instructor Karen Sue of Artist Alley 12 for Paint Night. Karen Sue holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and a Master’s Degree in Art Education. Paint Night will be held on Tuesday, June 28 and Thursday, July 7 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person per class and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

EUREKA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO