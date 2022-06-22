ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

1 injured in shooting outside Kroger in Fort Worth, police say

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot outside of a Kroger grocery store...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewsexpress.com

Woman dead after shooting at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman died today after she was shot at an adult-oriented business in Dallas. According to Dallas police, the woman was shot at XTC Cabaret in Dallas. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but did not survive. Police detained a security guard for...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting, car crash in Burleson

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died and at least three others are hurt after a shooting and car crash in Burleson. A spokesperson for the city said that there are three separate scenes on the street. There was a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of I-35 W. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 300 block of NE Wilshire Boulevard. The nature of the initial incident is still under investigation. Detectives are following up on multiple leads but the suspect remains at large.Officials ask that if anyone has any information in regards to the accident to contact Detective R. Martin 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com, or Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477 (TIPS).
BURLESON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane. Officers found the victim, a Latin male, on the ground between two vehicles, unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
timesnewsexpress.com

Crash off Lake Worth bridge closes 3 lanes on east I-820

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Three lanes on east I-820 were closed today after an RV crashed on a bridge over Lake Worth, police said. Fort Worth police said the RV was pulling a jet ski when it struck a wall and overturned. The RV was partially hanging off of...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 9450 N. Central Expressway

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., Dallas Police were called to 9450 N. Central Expressway for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Willie Najera, 28, with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened after a fight. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and Najera died at...
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 men shot in Pleasant Grove neighborhood

DALLAS - Three men were hurt in a shooting in Pleasant Grove in southeast Dallas. Dallas police believe the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Key Biscayne Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 20 and Prairie Creek Road. One of the men was found a few blocks from there...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kroger#Police#Violent Crime#Wfaa
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3300 Rutz St.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the 3300 block of Rutz Street. At the scene, officers located Jose Cruz, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. Initially the case was believed to be a suicide. After further investigation, detectives determined the...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Rowlett police need help identifying theft suspects

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three people who they say stole someone's wallet and went on a shopping spree. The suspects allegedly bought TVs, tools and spent $74 in gas. Police said they all seem to know each other as they were all seen at the cash register together.The first suspect is a Hispanic man, in his 40s with a buzzed hair cut. The second suspect is a Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s, with tattoos on both arms, her face and neck. The third suspect in a Hispanic woman possibly in her 60s with shoulder length blonde hair.If you do recognize anyone in these photos please contact Detective Kimberly Wepler-Sanchez at (972) 412-6271 or her email Kwepler@rowlett.com.
ROWLETT, TX
fox4news.com

Wanted man found dead in burning home in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man’s body was found in a burning home after a shootout with law enforcement. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Big rig crash in Plano shuts down southbound 75 at George Bush Turnpike

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A big rig crash has southbound 75 shut down in Plano.It happened at around 7:30 p.m. just before the President George Bush Turnpike.According to Plano Fire-Rescue, a flatbed 18-wheeler was carrying a large square drainage pipe used for highway work. The crash also resulted in a diesel spill from the truck.A hazardous materials team was called out to help clean up the mess.A spokesman didn't know what caused the crash. He said the driver of the truck was taken to Medical Center of Plano with minor injuries.The roadway is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time while crews work to clean up the fuel spill and get the truck towed away.
PLANO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing- Angela McKinney

Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man fatally shot outside Dave & Buster's in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A fist fight outside of Dave & Buster's in Dallas turned fatal after Willie Najera, 28, was shot. Police said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. on June 23. Najera and another man were arguing, according to law enforcement officials, when the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting. The suspect then fled. Police are still searching for him and reviewing security camera footage. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Patty Belew, at 214-671-3603 or by email at patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Murder Suspects Transported Back To Hopkins County

They have extradited to Hopkins County two murder suspects arrested by Hopkins County Deputies and a Texas Ranger in St. Louis. Authorities are accusing 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth and 20-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Colbert, Oklahoma, of killing 35-year-old Giovanni Alexis Najarro of Dallas and dumping his body in a wooded area north of Sulphur Springs. They think the murder happened in the metroplex, and they transported the body to Hopkins County. The bond for each suspect is $1 million.They have extradited to Hopkins County two murder suspects arrested by Hopkins County Deputies and a Texas Ranger in St. Louis. Authorities are accusing 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth and 20-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Colbert, Oklahoma, of killing 35-year-old Giovanni Alexis Najarro of Dallas and dumping his body in a wooded area north of Sulphur Springs. They think the murder happened in the metroplex, and they transported the body to Hopkins County. The bond for each suspect is $1 million.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy