Clemson could be adding a second offensive lineman from the Lone Star State in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, 247Sports’ Cory Fravel crystal balled 2023 four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell to the Clemson Tigers. According to 247Sports Composite, Sewell is the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 72 overall prospect. In April, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Sewell announced that he was focusing on Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama as his top schools. He was one of Clemson’s 29 official visits on June 3 and most recently took an official visit to Texas A&M on June 10. If...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO