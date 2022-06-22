Summer heat continues today with heat advisory in effect for the afternoon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Friday was Food Truck Friday at Evans Towne Center Park. “Restaurants are nice, but it’s also cool to walk around and get fresh air. There are so many small local businesses you didn’t even know were around,” Joseph Lyon said. “The energy,...
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — A football camp with a purpose is happening Saturday, June 25. Derrick Canteen is holding his 2nd Annual Free Football Camp at Evans High School. He has a desire to mentor young men and wants to pay it forward to the youth in his hometown.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in her car at an apartment complex in Augusta. Richmond County deputies were dispatched to the Azalea Park Apartments at 1:57pm...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a two-day event, Operation “Lifted Cloud”, for people with outstanding misdemeanor warrants through State Court that may qualify to be cleared up. Eligible individuals will have the opportunity to pre-register for the in-person event...
