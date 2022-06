Click here to read the full article. June 25, 2022: To celebrate Pride weekend in New York, The Blonds X Motorola Razr hosted a larger-than-life event with help from Susanne Bartsch that celebrated resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room. The event also celebrated The Blonds extended partnership with Motorola razr and the launch of its limited-edition couture lanyard, with all proceeds benefiting New York City Anti-Violence Project. At the party, guests included Prabal Gurung, Maye Musk, Olivia Ponton, with a special performance by Tinashe. “Pride is a very special time of year for our...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO