LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Something exciting is flying into town this week. It's one of the earliest aircrafts to take flight dating back to the 1920's. Down in Lawrenceville, the first-ever mass-produced airliner is here to bring history to life for people of all ages. This is all part of the Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) Ford Tri-Motor Tour.

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO