ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove Closed Due to High Winds

By Active NorCal
activenorcal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYosemite National Park issued an alert Wednesday announcing the closure of Mariposa Grove Road due to high winds and the possibility of isolated strong thunderstorms in the area. The closure is expected to last until June 23. During strong storms, Mariposa Grove can be a very dangerous. On January...

www.activenorcal.com

Comments / 1

Related
mymotherlode.com

Rain, Lightning And Even Some Flooding In Region

Sonora, CA — There have been some rain showers in many parts of the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada overnight and continuing this morning, and some thunder and lightning. Fire officials will be keeping an eye out for any potential fire starts today. The National Weather Service reports that more lightning is possible in the Sierra region today, up until around 9am.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fresno by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 19:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fresno The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fresno County in central California * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 713 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Coalinga, or 36 miles north of Paso Robles, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Fresno County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

More storms possible Thursday

This week, a surge of warm, moist air from the south contributes to instability driving scattered thunderstorms with rain, wind and hail in the Valley. Temperatures are still hot. Fresno reached 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Wild weather from viewers

Check out these great pictures and videos submitted by our viewers. Here is a video sent in by Mathew Mejorado of a windstorm in his own backyard in Dinuba. Here are two videos from Sterling G showing traffic lights out at Sunnyside and Shaw in Clovis and a truck not stopping for the red light. The second video shows Clovis City crews cleaning up tree limbs down from the road.
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariposa Grove#Infrastructure
yourcentralvalley.com

Central Valley lakes in danger of toxic algae this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- As temperatures continue to heat up for the summer, it can cause a phenomenon called “Harmful Algal Blooms.”. Harmful algal blooms (HABs or blue-green algae) are an annual occurrence in the Central Valley. HABs can create toxins that are harmful to people and animals. According to...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Several trees vandalized at Fresno Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno. The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”. According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/13 – 06/19/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 13, 2022. 01:22— Fabian...
L.A. Weekly

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 59 [Merced County, CA]

Four-Vehicle Accident near Furtado Road Left Several Hurt, Two Dead. The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near Furtado Road, according to Merced County Authorities. Furthermore, the initial investigations revealed that a semi-truck veered into the lane of the three vehicles, causing a collision along the highway.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Law Enforcement Activity In East Sonora

East Sonora, CA – There is plenty of activity at the Junction Shopping Center after an alarm at Umpqua Bank was tripped multiple times. The alert came into the Tuolumne Sheriff’s dispatch around 6:30 a.m. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that deputies cordoned off the Mono Way and Tuolumne Road entrances to the shopping center as they searched the area for any suspects. They then, over a loudspeaker, ordered anyone inside the bank to come out. When there was no answer, deputies entered the building.
SONORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy