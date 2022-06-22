ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Or Jayson Tatum Will Have A Better Season In 2022-23: "Comparing Kawhi To Tatum Is Crazy."

By Divij Kulkarni
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA landscape changes from year to year as players leap from being good to being great, and others go from being stars to superstars. There are also injuries to factor in, as well as the rosters that great players play on, but it's safe to say that every season brings...

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Paul George
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Skip Bayless Says 1 NBA Star Has Become "Completely Delusional"

If there's one person in sports media most qualified to know what "completely delusional" looks like, it's Fox Sports' Skip Bayless. And on Friday, Bayless named the one NBA player who he believes fits the bill. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless asserted that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has...
Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
Warriors Fans Don't Like The Trade Idea Of Kevin Durant For Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, And Other Assets

When Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors in 2019 and headed to the Brooklyn Nets, it seemed like he might have jumped ship at the right time. The Warriors would be ravaged by injuries for the next two seasons, which led to them missing the playoffs, and the dynasty seemed to have ended once and for all. All that changed this season, however.
NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith Being Depressed About The Knicks In 2022 NBA Draft: "Sad Times To Be A Knicks Fan"

The New York Knicks have had a very puzzling evening after leaving the 2022 NBA Draft first-round with 0 selections made. The Knicks entered the Draft with a lottery pick in a very strong Draft class. They even drafted one of the youngest players available in Ousmane Dieng but moved the 19-year-old to Oklahoma City for three 2023 first-round picks.
Magic take Duke's Paolo Banchero with 1st pick in NBA draft

The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero on Thursday night with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.Banchero, wearing a purple suit full of bling, received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final.The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they've done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O'Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004. All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic. ___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Russia says EU sanctions that prompted transit ban ‘unacceptable’
