Barbour County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Mason; Pleasants; Pocahontas; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Webster; Wirt;...

Air Quality Alert issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY JUNE 25 The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code ORANGE air quality alert for Saturday, including the greater Pittsburgh region, including Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties. A code ORANGE air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Fayette; Greenbrier; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Summers; Wayne; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CLAY FAYETTE GREENBRIER KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH SUMMERS WAYNE WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
BATH COUNTY, KY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Randolph; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH...TAYLOR AND BARBOUR COUNTIES At 809 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Philippi, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grafton, Philippi, Flemington, Montrose, Moatsville, Tygart Lake State Park, Thornton, Knottsville, McGee, Galloway and Nestorville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 17:02:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

