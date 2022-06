“I have been so impressed with Katie as both a teacher and a human. She teaches an Essential Elements Class with elementary students with special needs. The compassion that Katie shows her students helps them to thrive. She provides students with more than an educational experience by partnering with the community to give her students an opportunity to engage with the world around them. The field trips she takes her students on will be unforgettable to them. With a focus on inclusion, her students thrive in her class. Katie makes a difference in the lives of all the students she teaches and I am honored to know her and to have learned from her example.”

CANYON COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO