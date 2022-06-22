ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Backstage at "A Streetcar Named Desire"

By Esther Boone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have two more weeks to go explore the Backstage at "A Streetcar Named Desire" exhibition at The Historic New Orleans Collection on Royal Street downtown. Backstage at "Streetcar" first opened to the public in early April, as a way of celebrating the...

Best of Broadway in New Orleans at The Saenger Theatre

The Hit Broadway Musical Hamilton has Extended Run in New Orleans. History has its eyes on The Saenger Theatre as audiences have an opportunity to experience the extended run of the Broadway sensation Hamilton well past Independence Day, so "don't throw away your shot" and go!. Experience it Live. The...
Second Annual NOLAxNOLA Dates Announced

NOLAxNOLA: A Celebration of Music & Culture from the Inside Out. In a city made up of a multitude of talented musicians and loads more music lovers to match, the pandemic hit New Orleans' music venues and live performers closer to home than most. Last year, New Orleans & Company brought our city back together through music and culture with the first ever NOLAxNOLA. This fall, NOLAxNOLA, celebrating our music and culture from the inside out, is coming back to some of our favorite music venues and nightclubs. Get ready to feel the music because the dates have been announced: the second annual NOLAxNOLA is scheduled to take place September 23 through October 9, 2022.
Odd Birds Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen Now Open in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Odd Birds, a Florida-based restaurant and bar, opened a location on May 16 inside the Selina Catahoula hotel at 914 Union Street. The business is owned by Cesar Diaz, Asdrubal Martinez and Shane McFarland, who continue to operate two locations in St. Augustine and are planning more growth.
Our List of Big Easy Brunch Spots to Check Out This Summer!

Let’s be honest: brunch is one of the best meals of the day. There are so many delicious brunch options in New Orleans that it’s hard to know where to start. Do you want something casual? Is a fancy brunch more your thing?. No matter what you crave,...
Running of the Bulls Returns to New Orleans

For the sixteenth year in a row, the traditions of San Fermin, Spain will make their way back to New Orleans, as the city prepares to celebrate the Running of the Bulls on the weekend of July 8-10. The Weekend. Kicking off on Friday, July 8 with a celebration of...
Blake Pontchartrain: Our Lady Star of the Sea Church

My grandfather used to talk about going to a fisherman’s Mass before dawn on Sunday mornings. Do you know what church offered this and when?. While Catholic churches in some bayou and rural communities have been known to offer early morning Masses for fishers and hunters, in New Orleans, the church most associated with a so-called fisherman’s Mass is Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in St. Roch.
Tennessee Williams
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 24-26

This weekend there’s something fun for everyone in the family, beginning with NOLA Family Fun Day. Faubourg Brewing Co. teams up with the Mardi Gras Indian Council to host NOLA FAMILY DAY Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faubourg Brewing Co., 3501 Jourdan Rd., New Orleans. The event features free live music and local food vendors like Valerie’s Sno-balls and Pee Wee’s Crab Cakes. Performers include Keedy Black, Sporty Brass Band, DJ Fiyo, and Reachell and the Regeneration Band. The first 100 guests will receive free beer. Check out more here.
Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.
The Ultimate Pool and Spa Day We All Need

If you are in the mood for a relaxing day by the pool, but don’t have access to one, there are several hotels in New Orleans that offer day passes or even free access. For example, The Chole on St. Charles Avenue has pool access available to the public for a fee and the ACE Hotel downtown invites the public at certain times and certain days. However, might I suggest an alternative to a (potentially rowdy) hotel pool?
#Streetcar#Backstage#A Streetcar Named Desire#Performing#Musical Theater
University renames newest dorm for 1st Black grad and wife

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Jesuit university in New Orleans has renamed its newest residence hall after its first Black graduate, his late wife, and their family. Norman C. Francis graduated from the law school at Loyola University of New Orleans in 1955 and was president of the nation’s only Black and Catholic university — Xavier University of New Orleans — from 1968 until 2015.
New Orleans Church Designated A Basilica

A Catholic church in New Orleans is now one of the only three basilicas in the state. St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue was officially named a basilica last month. Designation as a basilica carries a certain sacramental significance for Catholics. It's unusual for a regular parish church to...
Sweets to the relief this summer; Blue Bell drops Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just imagine, the legendary swirled drink, Strawberry Lemonade, combined with sweet cream delight. Designed with streaks of strawberry and lemonade sherbet with flakes, Blue Bell is now offering its latest refreshing summer flavor, Strawberry Lemonade. Available in half-gallon and pint sizes, this new treat is “like...
Catholic statue vandalized in Algiers after Roe V. Wade decision

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Volunteers gathered Saturday (June 25) at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Algiers Point, to clean and remove red paint used to deface a statue and place of prayer meant to honor the unborn children of abortion. Hillary Moise is currently using a walker...
