Backstage at "A Streetcar Named Desire"

NOLAxNOLA: A Celebration of Music & Culture from the Inside Out. In a city made up of a multitude of talented musicians and loads more music lovers to match, the pandemic hit New Orleans' music venues and live performers closer to home than most. Last year, New Orleans & Company brought our city back together through music and culture with the first ever NOLAxNOLA. This fall, NOLAxNOLA, celebrating our music and culture from the inside out, is coming back to some of our favorite music venues and nightclubs. Get ready to feel the music because the dates have been announced: the second annual NOLAxNOLA is scheduled to take place September 23 through October 9, 2022.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO