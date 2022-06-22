ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Becky Wolf and Jonathan Law honored by Rotary

beeherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the Rotary Club of Jefferson handed out its annual “Professional of the Year” and “Rotarian of the Year” awards. Becky Wolf, director of Greene County Public Health, was honored as the Professional of the Year. Jonathan Law was recognized as the Rotarian of...

beeherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
theperrynews.com

History reawakened with excavation of Second Street

History was unearthed in Perry this week when the Public Works Department dug up Second Street in order to install a water line. The line crossed Second Street about midway between Warford and Lucinda streets in what was once the heart of the town’s commercial corridor and remains an important part of Perry’s downtown business and cultural district.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
Greene County, IA
Health
Jefferson, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
kwbg.com

Pufferbilly Days™ Announces 2022 Theme, Schedule of Events

BOONE, Iowa—In early 2022, the Pufferbilly Days™ Steering Committee invited the community to submit design and theme ideas for the 2022 festival. “Let the Good Times Roll”, submitted by Alexis Gill of Boone, was the theme selected for this year’s event. Alexis Gill grew up...
BOONE, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Praises SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe v Wade

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today in the Dobbs case that overruled Roe vs. Wade. In a statement released following the high court’s ruling, Reynolds said “[t]he Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over…”
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way. A 2018 ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court determined the right […]
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

A Staple In Downtown Carroll Is Closing In The Coming Weeks

A staple in downtown Carroll will close its doors in the coming week. Uptown Sporting Goods has been open for 50 years serving Carroll and the surrounding communities. Owner Larry Greteman says the store has been in the family for a long time. Due to the store closing, there will...
CARROLL, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Law
Western Iowa Today

Panel Recommends Dismissal Of Review Of Axne Stock Trade Reporting

(Washington, DC) — A bipartisan advisory panel has recommended that the House Ethics Committee dismiss its review of third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne’s stock trades. Last year, a watchdog group called the Campaign Legal Center accused seven House members — including Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines — of failing to report stock trades. The purchases and sales of stock were related to retirement accounts for Axne and her husband as well as 529 investment accounts for their children’s college expenses. Axne says she and her husband left the investment decisions to account managers and didn’t execute or direct any stock trades themselves — and Axne didn’t realize she was required to file public reports about any account activity. The bipartisan board that reviews ethics complaints has unanimously voted to recommend that all allegations against Axne be dismissed.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jefferson Herald#Rotarian#The Jefferson Rotary Club#Mumma Pederson Law Firm
KCCI.com

Iowa law enforcement cracks down on distracted driving with new project

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is holding a traffic safety awareness project on Friday. Officers from several law enforcement agencies in the metro area will be participating. The project is being held in partnership with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor's Traffic Safety...
ANKENY, IA
We Are Iowa

What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy