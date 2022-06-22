One win and three losses for Clear Lake girls

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.

