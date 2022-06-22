ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC man charged after woman's remains found in plastic bag in the basement

 3 days ago
QUEENS, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after his father reportedly found a plastic bag of human remains over the weekend.

According to WPIX-TV, on Saturday, June 18, at around 3 p.m., NYPD officers responded to a call at a residence on 138th Avenue in Laurelton because the homeowner discovered the bag of remains while cleaning the basement. NBC New York reports the man found the bones in a hole in the ground that had been covered in plywood.

A 38-year-old man, the homeowner's son, reportedly lived in the basement and was taken into custody as a person of interest. WPIX reports Josh Legendre was charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the New York Daily News, investigators reportedly suspect the remains are those of Legendre's girlfriend, who went missing about four months ago. The father told the New York Daily News both Josh and the missing girlfriend suffer from schizophrenia.

Legendre is reportedly in the hospital and has not been arraigned yet.

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America.

