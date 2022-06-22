Obituary: Matheny, Ronald D.

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marla Jean Bills (Stewart), 68, died at her home on June 22, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Born August 29, 1953 in Ripley, WV to Ruth and Claude Stewart. A graduate of Ripley High School, she attended Marshall University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology in August 1975. She married her husband, Dr. Poncet Bills, that same month at Mount Zion Church near Peniel, WV. After graduation, she worked at St. Mary’s and VA Hospitals in Huntington, Greenbriar Hospital in Lewisburg, and an oncology office in Akron, OH. She moved to Marietta in 1987, where she worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital and did lab work for General Electric until 1992.

