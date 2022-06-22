ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

Obituary: Matheny, Ronald D.

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ronald D. Matheny, 62,...

www.wtap.com

WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Rickey Glen

STOCKPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Rickey Glen Smith, 67, of Stockport, Ohio, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 23, 1954 in Belleville, WV to Wilbert Glen and Eva Marian Gorrell Smith. Rick was a welder, working for Benson Truck...
STOCKPORT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Bays Jr., Lawrence “Keith”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Keith was a loving father, husband, brother, son, and friend. He left this world unexpectantly on June 20, 2022, at the age of 38. Keith was born on September 1, 1983, in Huntington WV. He married the love of his life, Olivia Bays on October 5, 2002. They had one son, Tyler Bays, and shared almost 20 beautiful years of marriage.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hopkins, Suzanne

COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Suzanne Hopkins, 78, of Coolville, passed away June 23, 2022 with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
COOLVILLE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Dennis, Carol Mae Root

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Carol Mae Root Dennis, 86, of Marietta, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Arbors at Marietta. She was born April 12, 1936 in Fairfield Township, Cutler to the late Robert Edwin Root Sr., and Opal Mae Springston Root. She was a 1954 graduate of Vincent High School and had been employed at B.F. Goodrich (RJF) E.I. Dupont, O. Ames Company, the Bureau of Public Debt and retired from Forma Scientific in Marietta after 28 years of service. She did secretarial/ clerical work her entire working career.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Bills (Stewart), Marla Jean

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marla Jean Bills (Stewart), 68, died at her home on June 22, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Born August 29, 1953 in Ripley, WV to Ruth and Claude Stewart. A graduate of Ripley High School, she attended Marshall University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology in August 1975. She married her husband, Dr. Poncet Bills, that same month at Mount Zion Church near Peniel, WV. After graduation, she worked at St. Mary’s and VA Hospitals in Huntington, Greenbriar Hospital in Lewisburg, and an oncology office in Akron, OH. She moved to Marietta in 1987, where she worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital and did lab work for General Electric until 1992.
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Filer, Shirley Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shirley Ann Filer, our loving and devoted grandmother, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on June 22, 2022. She left us while sleeping peacefully at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was in her 85th year....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wharton, Mary Jean

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Jean Wharton passed away on June 13 after a brief illness in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Marietta on July 21,1928 to Guy and Shellie Edith Beardmore. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Ruth Wharton inFebruary 2022, her oldest...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Poling, Helen Marie

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Marie Poling 85, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 7, 1936 in Frazeysburg, OH, a daughter of the late John Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Reed Smith. Helen enjoyed bowling at Emerson Lanes and spending time...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Yost, Floyd Leroy

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Floyd Leroy Yost, 77, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1945, a son of the late Ruth L. Yost Myers. Leroy was a United States Army veteran, a retired truck driver, a...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hall, Lisa Marie

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lisa Marie Hall, 42, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 in the comfort of her family home. She was born September 28, 1979, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late James E. and Debra K. (Hendershot) Hall. Lisa graduated from Parkersburg High School...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Interstate Fair holds Swine Jackpot Show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate fair has something for everyone and today they have something for pig lovers. A pig show will take place tonight at 7p.m. no pigs will be sold at the show but is used instead for practice for some members of FFA. President...
POLITICS
WTAP

This is Home: A local resident and local foundation receive Governor’s Service Awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, June 16 a Parkersburg resident and a community foundation based in Parkersburg were both presented with a Governor’s Service award. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation facilities committee received a Governor’s Service Award in the covid-19 category for their work to ensure the foundation’s headquarters could remain accessible to the community.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Paddle for Heroes finishes 160 mile kayaking trip

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paddle for Heroes ended its160 mile kayaking trip from Mount Vernon, Ohio to Marietta, Ohio. This was the sixth year the group has made flagship trip. The nonprofit group was founded by Steve Fleming in 2017 to honor and support not only local, but all veterans.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022. Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Latrobe St. Mission receives new trailer for clothing drives

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe St. Mission has a new trailer for their textile recycling program and clothing drives. Officials at the mission say that this new trailer gives them the ability to travel to different areas for clothing drives. They will start that travel tomorrow around 9:30 a.m. at...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local summer program offers free hot meals for kids

LOWELL, Ohio. (WTAP) - Washington Morgan Community Action is sponsoring a free summer meal program for kids. Sites are scattered across Washington and Morgan counties. The program’s aimed at any kids ages one to 18 who live in either county. There are no income guidelines. Carrie McNamee of Washington...
LOWELL, OH
WTAP

Free engineering and science summer camp at Marietta College

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College’s Engineering and Science Summer camp is coming back for its second year. The four and a half day camp is free for high school students. Funded by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Ohio Environmental Education Fund, 30 students will get to take part in the activities.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Coach calls for revamp of City Park baseball field

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mike Goodwin has been coaching baseball in Parkersburg since 1996, and on Tuesday he sent a memo to Parkersburg City Council asking for them to use American Rescue Plan Act fund to fix the issues surrounding the baseball field at Parkersburg City Park. Goodwin details the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Sugar from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Sugar! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Sugar is a boxer mix dog from the the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Sugar is just over one year old, and she always is looking for a chance to sit with any person! Sugar loves to receive as many pets as she can. She is good with people of all ages, other dogs and cats.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Counselors and veterans want people to be mindful of others on July 4th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fourth of July is often a big party celebrating America’s independence. However, many veterans say that this day can be stressful. An army veteran and licensed professional counselor named Rick Stanley says the sounds and lights that come from the fireworks can trigger a veteran’s post-traumatic stress disorder and make them believe that they are back in combat.
PARKERSBURG, WV

