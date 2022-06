Betty Jane Hollcroft, age 79, of Warsaw, MO, passed away Sunday, June 19th at her home. She was born on December 13, 1942 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Betty graduated from Warsaw High School where she met the “love of her life” Jimmie Hollcroft and on February 14, 1959, in Miami, OK, Betty and Jimmie were united in marriage. They made their home in Kansas City, MO where unto this union one son and one daughter were born.

WARSAW, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO