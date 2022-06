New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has taken over the role of sporting director as well, from Marina Granovskaia on an interim basis, which means that he’s got the lovely and probably quite annoying job of dealing with sports agents and other representatives. Then again, while Boehly does not have much (read: any) experience in this regard in football, he’s been in the entertainment business for some time now, so I’m just sure it’s all quite similar. (And in fact, according to reports, his relationship with Roc Nation helped arrange the loan deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku.)

MLS ・ 19 HOURS AGO