Fargo, ND

Senator Kevin Cramer seriously injures hand while working in yard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer suffered a serious injury to his right hand while working in his...

CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reaction to Supreme Court overturning Roe, big changes for Holiday Lights & a casino pays a big jackpot.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Governor Burgum and an official with Planned Parenthood react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A big change is announced for the Holiday Lights display at Fargo’s Lindenwood Park. A North Dakota casino makes a big payout.
FARGO, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer Injures Fingers, Might Have To Cut Part Of One Off

According to Inforum.com, Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota suffered a serious injury to his hand while doing yardwork. This news came out yesterday (Wednesday, June 22nd). The source reported that Sen. Cramer has a beach-like swimming area at his home. A rock from this area rolled onto his hand, crushing his ring finger and ripping off the tip of his pinkie. The injury he sustained was to his right hand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fargo, ND
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Washington State
KFYR-TV

How would a federal gas tax holiday affect North Dakota?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration and Congress have an opportunity to temporarily lower gas prices, but many are skeptical about it. President Joe Biden has said he’ll do everything in his power to help consumers at the pump, and this week, that included asking Congress to pause the federal gas tax. But some people in North Dakota aren’t convinced that’s the right way to go.
BISMARCK, ND
Reaction pouring in from North Dakota, Minnesota officials and groups on Roe v. Wade decision

(Fargo, ND) -- Several law makers and organizations are responding to Friday's overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. “I have been open throughout my campaign that I am pro-life, and I call upon all Americans to respect the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court today," said Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Jim Schulz. "The fact is, the average Minnesotan has much more moderate views than the extreme pro-abortion stance of Keith Ellison and the far left. Minnesotans support limits on abortion and a recent poll found that nearly 80% of voters nationwide support limiting abortion in the third trimester. The result of today's decision will be greater ability of citizens and their respective states to pursue commonsense policies a majority of Americans support."
FARGO, ND
North Dakota reacts after Recovering America’s Wildlife Act passes U.S. House, awaits vote in Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In what conservationists call a “home run for America’s wildlife,” the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) is positioned to provide $1.39 billion for states, territories and tribes to support proactive habitat restoration of at-risk species across the U.S. — including right here in North Dakota. Now the bipartisan bill awaits a vote in the Senate.
U.S. POLITICS
Kevin Cramer
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

People in Fargo react to Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

(Fargo, ND) -- There were no immediate local demonstrations or gatherings Friday in the Fargo-Moorhead metro, in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe versus Wade. But, people on the street are talking about the decision. "So my problem with it is states already have some trigger laws in effect...
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
FARGO, ND
After Roe reversal, LGBTQ community in Fargo issues call to action

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pride Collective and Community Center in downtown Fargo is the first LGBTQ center in North Dakota, and Saturday, they’re spending the day trying their best to support their members in this time of uncertainty. “We could lose gay marriage. We could lose...
FARGO, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Man Win’s The 2nd Largest Jackpot In States History

It's been said, in order to win big, you have to allow yourself to lose big. Maybe that's why I never win big. To be honest, I'm not much of a gambler. I'm the type of person who puts down $20 bucks at the Blackjack table and when that runs out, I'm done. When I play slots, I'm playing the nickel slots and not the $5 dollar slots. Maybe, that's why I never win the aforementioned "big".
LOTTERY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Senators do not support new Gun Control Bill

(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota representatives are reacting after the U.S. Senate passed sweeping gun reform legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed on Thursday night, would increase background checks and add funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The bill was supported by 50 Democrats and...
U.S. POLITICS
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN

