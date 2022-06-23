ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show

By Jennifer Peltz Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0IDQ_0gIzmjoF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xUEh_0gIzmjoF00

Now this hound has something to toot his horn about.

A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dog dom’s most coveted best in show prize.

Rounding the finalists' ring with a poised and powerful stride, Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy.

“I was shocked,” said handler, co-breeder and co-owner Heather Helmer, who also goes by Heather Buehner. The competition was stiff, “and sometimes I feel the bloodhound is a bit of an underdog.”

After making dog show history, does Trumpet have a sense of how special he is?

“I think he does,” his Berlin Center, Ohio-based handler said.

After his victory, Trumpet posed patiently for countless photos, eventually starting to do what bloodhounds do best — sniff around. He examined some decorative flowers that had been set up for the pictures, not appearing to find anything of note.

Winston, a French bulldog co-owned by NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox, took second in the nation's most prestigious dog show.

“I'm just so proud of him and the whole team,” Fox said by text afterward.

Fox, who was just signed by the Los Angeles Chargers and has played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers, got Winston from his grandmother, Sandy Fox. She has bred and shown Frenchies for years.

Morgan Fox grew up with one and says that as he watched Winston mature, he knew the dog was a winner in both appearance and character. He went into Westminster as the top-ranked dog in the country.

“He’s a joy to be around,” Fox said by phone before Winston's award. “He always walks around with as much of a smile on his face as a dog can have.”

The seven finalists also included Striker, a Samoyed that also made the finals last year; River, a big-winning German shepherd; MM the Lakeland terrier; Belle the English setter, and a Maltese that clearly was aiming for stardom: Her name is Hollywood.

After topping the canine rankings last year, Striker has lately been hitting a few dog shows “to keep his head in the game,” said handler Laura King.

What makes the snow-white Samoyed shine in competition? “His heart,” said King, of Milan, Illinois.

“His charisma shows when he’s showing,” and he vocally complains when he’s not, she said.

While he was quiet in the ring, an Alaskan Malamute provided a yowling — cheering? — soundtrack for a semifinal round featuring the Samoyed and other breeds classified as working dogs.

The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.

Usually held in winter at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the show moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate last year and this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some dogs, such as golden retrievers, faced dozens of competitors just to win their breed and move on to the semifinals. Others were among few representatives of rare breeds.

Ooma was the only Chinook that showed up. The sled-pullers are the official dog of the state of New Hampshire, but they’re rare nationwide.

“I would love to see a couple more” in the Westminster ring, said Ooma’s breeder, owner and handler, Patti Richards of West Haven, Vermont. “Without people who will show and breed, we’re in danger of losing our breed.”

Even for hopefuls that didn't come away with a ribbon, the event was an opportunity to showcase dogs and all they can do.

Bonnie the Brittany is owner-handler Dr. Jessica Sielawa’s first show dog, and their teamwork extends beyond the ring.

Bonnie accompanies Sielawa to work at her chiropractic practice in Syracuse, New York, where “she’s really helped people with their emotional stress,” Sielawa said.

She plans to get her show dog certified as a therapy dog, too.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#Working Dog#Therapy Dog#French#German#English#Lakeland#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Los Angeles Rams#The Carolina Panthers
pawmypets.com

Five signs your dog loves you

The love we have for our dogs is precious and can produce strong bonds that last a life time. Many owners wonder if their feelings are reciprocated by their four-legged friends. Our canines can be complicated animals, so just how can we truly tell? Right here are our top five...
PETS
DogTime

Vets Urge People To Stop Buying English Bulldogs

Part of the problem with English Bulldogs is that they are a flat-faced breed. This can increase their likelihood of suffering from health problems. The post Vets Urge People To Stop Buying English Bulldogs appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pets
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pawmypets.com

Heartbroken And In Labor, She Crawls Into A Horrible Backyard To Give Birth

Life for roaming dogs is full of constant challenges, challenges that increase much more when they try to give birth in a refuge to protect their young. This is the story of Lexus, a pit bull dog who for a very long time wandered from one location to another exposing not only the dangers that the street itself offers, but also the apathy of many people that from a range were unaware that it was living that required assistance.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Australian Shepherd Hopping Through a Field Makes Our Day

This dog is really out here living our cottagecore dreams, and we are here for it. A precious TikTok clip of an Australian Shepherd hopping through a wheat field was shared recently by @aussiesdoingthings, but we don't know who originally filmed it. Regardless, this video has been viewed nearly 6 million times in the 3 days since it was posted, proving that dogs really don't need to do much to capture hearts left and right.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
pethelpful.com

Dog’s Reaction to Little Boy Being Put In Time Out Is Totally Priceless

Do you remember as a kid being put in timeout if you did something bad? You’d have to silently sit in a corner, not talk to anyone or have anything with you. Boredom would come over you instantly. You might’ve even shed a tear or two and you vowed to yourself you’d never get back to time out. Well, maybe timeout wouldn’t have been so bad if we had a dog come to the rescue as this little boy did.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of the Moment a Rescued Parrot Starts to Trust His New Owners Is So Beautiful

Rescuing animals can be extremely difficult. We all know that when you rescue an animal, you’re saving them and taking them into loving homes, but often times, they don’t know that. They can be very hesitant and scared. After all, most of them have been neglected their whole life. So when your rescue pet does come around and start to trust you, it means the absolute world.
ANIMALS
ABC News

ABC News

712K+
Followers
161K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy