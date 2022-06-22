ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show

By JENNIFER PELTZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BKfN_0gIzhVa000
1 of 23

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Now this hound has something to toot his horn about.

A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom’s most coveted best in show prize.

Rounding the finalists’ ring with a poised and powerful stride, Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy.

“I was shocked,” said handler, co-breeder and co-owner Heather Helmer, who also goes by Heather Buehner. The competition was stiff, “and sometimes I feel the bloodhound is a bit of an underdog.”

After making dog show history, does Trumpet have a sense of how special he is?

“I think he does,” his Berlin Center, Ohio-based handler said.

After his victory, Trumpet posed patiently for countless photos, eventually starting to do what bloodhounds do best — sniff around. He examined some decorative flowers that had been set up for the pictures, not appearing to find anything of note.

Winston, a French bulldog co-owned by NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox, took second in the nation’s most prestigious dog show.

“I’m just so proud of him and the whole team,” Fox said by text afterward.

Fox, who was just signed by the Los Angeles Chargers and has played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers, got Winston from his grandmother, Sandy Fox. She has bred and shown Frenchies for years.

Morgan Fox grew up with one and says that as he watched Winston mature, he knew the dog was a winner in both appearance and character. He went into Westminster as the top-ranked dog in the country.

“He’s a joy to be around,” Fox said by phone before Winston’s award. “He always walks around with as much of a smile on his face as a dog can have.”

The seven finalists also included Striker, a Samoyed that also made the finals last year; River, a big-winning German shepherd; MM the Lakeland terrier; Belle the English setter, and a Maltese that clearly was aiming for stardom: Her name is Hollywood.

After topping the canine rankings last year, Striker has lately been hitting a few dog shows “to keep his head in the game,” said handler Laura King.

What makes the snow-white Samoyed shine in competition? “His heart,” said King, of Milan, Illinois.

“His charisma shows when he’s showing,” and he vocally complains when he’s not, she said.

While he was quiet in the ring, an Alaskan Malamute provided a yowling — cheering? — soundtrack for a semifinal round featuring the Samoyed and other breeds classified as working dogs.

The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.

Usually held in winter at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the show moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate last year and this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some dogs, such as golden retrievers, faced dozens of competitors just to win their breed and move on to the semifinals. Others were among few representatives of rare breeds.

Ooma was the only Chinook that showed up. The sled-pullers are the official dog of the state of New Hampshire, but they’re rare nationwide.

“I would love to see a couple more” in the Westminster ring, said Ooma’s breeder, owner and handler, Patti Richards of West Haven, Vermont. “Without people who will show and breed, we’re in danger of losing our breed.”

Even for hopefuls that didn’t come away with a ribbon, the event was an opportunity to showcase dogs and all they can do.

Bonnie the Brittany is owner-handler Dr. Jessica Sielawa’s first show dog, and their teamwork extends beyond the ring.

Bonnie accompanies Sielawa to work at her chiropractic practice in Syracuse, New York, where “she’s really helped people with their emotional stress,” Sielawa said.

She plans to get her show dog certified as a therapy dog, too.

Comments / 3

Related
heavenofanimals.com

Baby Black Panther Is Rescued By A Woman And Pointed Out For Raising Her With Her Dog

After their owner uploaded contentious photographs of them together, a black panther and a rottweiler dog have taken over the networks. The animal kingdom may astound us, not only with its exotic beauty, but also with the unexpected friendships that can form between individuals of different species, teaching us the most valuable lessons.
ANIMALS
FOX Sports

Westminster Dog Show 2022: Top moments from Tuesday's competition

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is in full swing Tuesday with the first round of Group judging, as four of the seven finalists competing for Best in Show lock down their spots. "America's Dog Show" kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday, as...
TARRYTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Vermont State
dailyphew.com

Breeder Abandoned 5-Month-Old Pomeranian Because He Was “Too Big”, They Probably Regret It Now

Dogs may be man’s best friend but this doesn’t mean that man is always friendly towards dogs. Whether it’s dog fighting, abuse or neglect there are some people out there who are pretty cruel to these animals. Bertram the Pomeranian learned this horrible lesson when he was left behind by his breeders because he was ‘too big to sell.’ Luckily for Bert, New York artist Kathy Grayson found him on petfinder and immediately decided to adopt the pup.
TULSA, OK
pethelpful.com

Video of Giant Schnauzer Being Carried in a Store Is Absolutely Priceless

With more and more stores opening their doors to furry friends, going shopping with your dog is easier than ever. It lets you avoid any separation anxiety (yours and your dog's) and spares you the heartache of saying goodbye at the front door, even just for an errand or two.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#Working Dog#Therapy Dog#French#German#English#Lakeland#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Los Angeles Rams#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pets
Field & Stream

Watch: Pub Owner Smacks Aggressive Crocodile on the Snout with a Frying Pan

As one Facebook commentator aptly put it: “Nothing says Australia like an elderly pub owner hitting a crocodile over the head with a frying pan.”. Well, the man is Kai Hansen of Darwin, Australia, who owns Goat Island Lodge on the Adelaide River—a waterway renowned for its healthy crocodile population. Hansen moved there several years ago. He recently told 9News that his “kingdom has the only croc-infested moat all around it.” The “kingdom” is Goat Island and the “moat” is the Adelaide River. When Hansen first moved to the lodge in the Northern Territory, he had a small dog, Pippa, who would scare the crocodiles off his property. That is, until Pippa got eaten.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Stray Cat Sneaks Into A Zoo And Cuddles With The Big Cats

I love when two animals that are not meant to be friends become friends. But not just friends, best friends. You know those types that spend every second together? And that is exactly what happened in the Leningrad (St Petersburg) Zoo, the oldest zoo in Russia. The cat was a...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Elephant Casually Kicks Enormous Buffalo In The Head

There’s no arguing that getting kicked in the head would hurt pretty bad. Have you ever thought about what it’d feel like to get karate-kicked by an elephant? We imagine you haven’t and that it isn’t something you’d want to experience. A video with over...
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Watch: Pit bull loses bed to tiny kitten

A pit bull has become social media famous after a TikTok clip reveals what happens when a cat gets in his king size bed… he takes the cat’s bed of course!. Every feline owner knows what happens when they’ve got a cat fast asleep on their lap but they desperately want to get up.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Heartbroken And In Labor, She Crawls Into A Horrible Backyard To Give Birth

Life for roaming dogs is full of constant challenges, challenges that increase much more when they try to give birth in a refuge to protect their young. This is the story of Lexus, a pit bull dog who for a very long time wandered from one location to another exposing not only the dangers that the street itself offers, but also the apathy of many people that from a range were unaware that it was living that required assistance.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Australian Shepherd Hopping Through a Field Makes Our Day

This dog is really out here living our cottagecore dreams, and we are here for it. A precious TikTok clip of an Australian Shepherd hopping through a wheat field was shared recently by @aussiesdoingthings, but we don't know who originally filmed it. Regardless, this video has been viewed nearly 6 million times in the 3 days since it was posted, proving that dogs really don't need to do much to capture hearts left and right.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy