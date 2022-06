A wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the intersection with Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound driving slowly with a vehicle that had a flat tire when the SUV was hit by a second northbound SUV behind it. The crash sent both vehicles off the roadway causing one of them to overturn.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO