Iowa State

IEDA Board approves assistance for six Iowa companies

By Jake Slobe
clayandmilk.com
 4 days ago

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board has approved awards for six Iowa companies, which will assist in the creation of 640 jobs and result in nearly $265 million in new capital investment for the state. The projects are located in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Hampton, Osage and Red...



