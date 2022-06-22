ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer fares half-off for Colorado’s Bustang bus, Pegasus shuttle services

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
A Bustang Outrider bus.

Fares for Colorado’s Bustang bus and Pegasus shuttle services will be half-off throughout the summer, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday.

State officials said they hope the reduced fares will open Coloradans to alternative commuting and recreation options, while also reducing traffic and providing travelers with relief from record-high gas prices.

“We are saving people money, reducing traffic and opening up easier ways for Coloradans and visitors to explore and experience Colorado’s world-class mountain areas and outdoors,” Polis said.

Fares for Pegasus, the new express shuttle service launched last month, are already half-off and will continue to be so through Labor Day weekend. Fares for the Bustang and Bustang Outrider routes will be half-off from July 1 through Labor Day weekend.

Pegasus shuttles seat up to 11 people, traveling between the Denver metro area and mountain towns along Interstate 70, with stops including Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. The shuttles depart hourly from Denver’s Union Station from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with limited service on Thursdays and Mondays.

Polis applauds Biden’s call to suspend federal gas tax: ‘I would dare anyone to oppose’

If traveling from Denver, half-priced fares for Pegasus are $3 to travel to Idaho Spring, $6.50 to travel to Frisco and $10 to travel to Avon or Vail.

“The half-price fare promotion originally was scheduled to run through June,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Department of Transportation. “However, with passenger numbers growing, we thought it best to give people the opportunity to evaluate the service for themselves throughout the summer and this is a good incentive.”

Bustang routes go between Denver and Fort Collins, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, with additional stops on the Bustang Outrider. Beginning in July, the half-priced fares will range from $4.50 to $21.50 depending on the destination.

For more information about fares and schedules, visit ridebustang.com.

