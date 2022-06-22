Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Her Son Is in Exposure Therapy for Elevator Phobia: ‘He Is Crushing It’

Teddi Mellencamp. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Facing a fear. Teddi Mellencamp revealed that her son, Cruz, is in exposure therapy to overcome his phobia of elevators.

"Day 4 of 7. Brand new elevator. Let's go Buddy!!!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum captioned a Tuesday, June 21, Instagram Story video of Cruz, 7, standing in the corner of an elevator. Mellencamp, 40, provided more details in the caption of a photo of her and her son.

Teddi Mellencamp and Cruz. Courtesy Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

“Ok. DM’s blowing up. Let’s talk about phobias. Cruz until this week hasn’t gone into an elevator since he saw a power ranger get stuck in one at age 5. I go into a cold sweat every time I have to be driven into a parking garage. We are on day 4 of 7 for Cruz exposure therapy and he is crushing it. Everyday a new elevator and he earns rewards - we need suggestions for glass ones. Watching how proud he is fills me up,” she wrote.

The television personality continued, ”We will deal with my driving anxiety and fear of parking garages another time. One step at a time. Thanks for your support. Feel free to share with us what has worked for you if you are like us.”

Fellow RHOBH star Lisa Rinna gave positive encouragement in the comments. “Go Cruz!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

The All In By Teddi founder opened up about her own anxiety behind the wheel in a 2020 Instagram post. “Growing up in a town that was only 8 miles long, I rode my bike as much as I drove,” she captioned the car selfie. “When I moved to LA at 17, Waze didn’t exist. We had to navigate the many freeways with a book (I know!) called the Thomas Guide. Wasn’t long til my first fender bender, and since then the anxiety existed. Sometimes it goes away inexplicably, but more often than not I can only drive to my ‘comfort zones’ – meaning places I’ve been to a million times.”

Mellencamp told Page Six that a personal chauffeur was the number one item on her Christmas wish list in 2018. “A full-time on-demand driver who will take me anywhere any time I want without surge pricing. I despise driving. Especially in L.A.,” she said.

In addition to fear-facing Cruz, the wellness coach also shares daughters Slate, 9, and Dove , 2, with her husband, Edwin Arroyave . She is stepmother to 12-year-old Isabella, Arroyave’s daughter from a previous relationship.