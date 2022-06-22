ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

New York State Free Fishing Weekend Is June 25th & 26th

By Don Morgan
95.3 Big Kat
95.3 Big Kat
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fishing is one of the most popular things to do at the campground I have a seasonal site at in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. So popular that even this past weekend when the temperatures were barely in the 50s and the wind was whipping up a storm, there were people in their...

bigcat953.com

Comments / 0

Related
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cortland (NY)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Cortland, NY?. Cortland is a city incorporated in 1900, it is the county seat of Cortland County, New York, United States of America. Revered as the “Crown City,” Cortland lies in New York’s Southern Tier area with a...
CORTLAND, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Outdoor Fun Has Begun With ‘Summer Octet Challenge’ in Otsego County

Otsego Outdoors is at it again with another seasonal Octet Challenge in Otsego County. This is the group that brought us The Spring Octet Challenge which wrapped up recently and The Otsego Octet Winter Challenge this past winter, both designed to get area residents outside to discover and enjoy our beautiful Otsego Counties parks and state land is back with another challenge. The Otsego Summer Octet Challenge just kicked off on the first day of summer, June 21, 2022.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradford, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Bradford County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Bradford County, PA
State
New York State
Broome County, NY
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Broome County, NY
City
Bradford, PA
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST 1872: Cyclone strikes Pulteney and Prattsburgh

Woman Saves Cornell Rower — On the 11th inst., a woman living near Goodwin’s Ferry, Cayuga Lake, heard a cry for help, out on the lake. She looked in the direction whence came the call and saw a long slim boat, one of the shells which are now plenty on the Lake floating in the water with no one in it. She proceeded at once with assistance to the lake. The boat was reached; it was found that the occupant had tipped over and with his feet fast in the shell, was hanging down in the water. The occupant was rescued from his perilous position, and, lifeless, was taken to shore. The young man, a student of Cornell, by the name of Judson, from Cleveland, Ohio was, with great difficulty, restored to life.
PENN YAN, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County hits it big with Q1 casino revenue

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Casino money is pouring in. For the first quarter of this year, Tompkins County collected more than $533,000 in gaming revenue. County Finance Director Rick Snyder says it’s a large pot. It’s a near 28 percent increase in revenue compared to the first quarter...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gone Fishing#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Any Given Day
ithaca.com

Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton

Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
LANSING, NY
WETM 18 News

How the 1972 flood transformed small towns

NELSON, Pa. (WETM) – At the same time the floods of Hurricane Agnes left cities such as Elmira and Corning devastated, small towns across the Twin Tiers suffered as well. One man from Nelson, Pa. remembers the flood waters when he was only 14. Denny Colegrove grew up in Nelson, a township of only 11 […]
NELSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

Local leaders and officials react to SCOTUS ruling

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The New York gun law has been controversial and now so is the courts ruling. Critics point to the ongoing string of mass shootings and warn rulings like this one can only make things worse. However, not everyone in New York State sees it that way. Prior to this ruling from SCOTUS, […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
WETM 18 News

WATCH: Original NBC Nightly News report on 1972 flood

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – The floods of 1972 caused by Hurricane Agnes made headlines across the country, as well as the Twin Tiers. The flood waters wiped out cities and towns throughout the northeastern United States. Small Southern Tier cities like Olean, Corning, and Elmira made it into national reports about the destruction from […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Helicopter pilot recalls the flood of ’72

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- 50 years later, Geoffrey Handel is recalling what he experienced as a helicopter pilot as a 25 year old. “I had never seen such total inundation of an area. The flooding just was horrific… To see a two story house, floating down the river is just a sight to behold,” says Handel. […]
ELMIRA, NY
susqcoindy.com

Impact fee generates $20 million in SusqCo

Susquehanna County and its municipalities will see higher Impact Fee funds coming their way this year. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) posted information on Friday about this year’s distribution – which, statewide – $100 million more than last year. Susquehanna County will receive about $7,241,245 –...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Citizens Gather in Binghamton to Protest the Overturn of Roe v. Wade

In light of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, over one hundred people gathered this evening in downtown Binghamton to protest. The protest was held at the Broome County Courthouse on 92 Court Street, and began at 7 p.m. Many attendees held signs displaying their frustration and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

People Respond to Overturn of Roe V. Wade

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, people in Elmira shared their opinions from both sides of this controversial decision. Ken Miller, a candidate for Chemung County Legislator, and Louise Richardson, a volunteer with Planned Parenthood, weighed in on how they feel about the Supreme Court's decision.
ELMIRA, NY
95.3 Big Kat

95.3 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
884
Followers
5K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbktfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy