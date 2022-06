Americans across the country now face a very different world, following a Supreme Court decision on Friday morning that ends the constitutional right to abortion by overruling Roe v. Wade, which set precedent for nearly 50 years. With the legality of abortion left to individual states, twenty already either have a “trigger ban” in place or are considered likely to ban the medical procedure, the Washington Post reports.

