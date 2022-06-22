ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Things To Do On Sanibel Island, Florida For The Whole Family

travelexperta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you hanker after an exclusive island escape, but the thought of forking out $42,000 a night on magical Musha Cay is leaving you cold, read on. Take a look at this list to discover the best things to do on Sanibel Island in Florida. The good news is you can...

travelexperta.com

Comments / 1

 

WINKNEWS.com

New rock climbing facility in SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, a new rock climbing facility opening in SWFL has something fun and challenging for everyone. Fort Rock is an indoor rock climbing facility in south Fort Myers off Alico Rd. Ashley and Vincent Simonelli built the 60,000-square-foot commerce center in 2019. After the pandemic...
FORT MYERS, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

Bonita Beach Balloon Bar & Grill in Bonita Springs, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Bonita Beach Balloon Bar & Grill in Bonita Springs, Florida! On your way back from the beach when you’re feeling as hungry as a shark and parched beyond feeling, make a stop at a friendly bar where open-air dining makes a spirit soar like a hot air balloon, no pun intended. The pub-style grub offers a delicious variety of flavors. It’s family-friendly and sits on the palm-lined main drag on Bonita Beach Road. It’s fairly new, since Covid anyway, but casual enough to feel like a neighborhood hangout. Get the taste of homemade with a southwest Florida twist. Take it from me, the grilled Shrimp Po’ Boy with a tangy Remoulade Sauce, toasted sub roll, fresh lettuce, and salty tomatoes did not disappoint. It’s Shrimpolicious.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Sanibel, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Fort Myers Beach Florida Hotels That Are Pet Friendly

Whether you’re bringing your family’s four-legged friend or just want to make your vacation more enjoyable, you’ll find plenty of options for Fort Myers Beach, Florida hotels that are pet-friendly. Fort Myers Beach offers hotels for every budget, including several that are dog-friendly. Keep reading for tips on choosing a pet-friendly Fort Myers Beach hotel. We have reviewed several popular Fort Myers Beach hotels below.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
merricksart.com

All About Our Trip to Marco Island

One of our family trips this summer was to Marco Island in Florida! We went with Philip’s family and had a great time. Here’s a breakdown of all the details on our trip, including where we stayed, what we did and of course – what I wore!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
kolomkobir.com

$6.495 million Sarasota home going to auction without reserve

Sarasota A luxury waterfront home listed for sale at $6.495 million is going to auction at no reserve. Elite Auctions recently announced the auction of the home at 3731 Indian Beach Place in the Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores community a few blocks south of University Parkway. The auction is set for July 9.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

Donatos Pizza plans its first area location this fall in North Naples

Q: Any updates on the new Donatos locations coming to Southwest Florida? Looking forward to it!. A: Donatos Pizza, a fast-casual pizzeria chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, plans its first area location to launch this fall where Old 41 Road meets U.S. 41 in North Naples. Jane Abell, the daughter...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Public meeting in Orangetree on connecting Golden Gate Blvd E, Collier Blvd

People who commute on Golden Gate Boulevard East are invited to a Friday evening meeting in Orangetree regarding potential future connections between Golden Gate Boulevard East and Collier Boulevard. The Wilson Boulevard Extension Corridor Study is evaluating potential corridors to connect the two roads to improve access between neighborhoods/destinations, roadway...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach property sells for $1.59 million

JJA Marios LLC purchased a 4,550-square-foot building at 17707/711 San Carlos Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach from International Capital Investment Co. III LLC for $1,595,000. Michael J. Frye, CCIM, with Re/Max Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lab monkeys in Pa. accident were headed to Labelle Florida via quarantine in Missouri

The 100 lab monkeys involved in the Jan. 21 accident near Danville were headed to Labelle Florida by way of a quarantine facility in Missouri. Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the junction with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a pickup pulling a trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck.
LABELLE, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Inn on Fifth to Host Fireworks on Fifth

The iconic Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites in downtown Naples will offer locals and visitors the perfect view to enjoy the City of Naples fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Visitors can skip the holiday crowds, parking, and traffic by staying the night at the Naples hotel.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bonita Springs zip code among top 20 hottest neighborhoods for homebuyers

Bonita Springs’ 34135 zip code is ranked 20th in Opendoor’s Mid-Year Hottest Zips of 2022, which tracked the top neighborhoods attracting homebuyers across the country. The zip code with a population of 37,315 and a land area of 36 miles has boundaries of just north of Coconut Road, U.S. 41 to the west, just south of Bonita Beach Road to the south and as far east as Bonita National Golf & Country Club. Winter Garden and San Antonio zip codes rank just ahead of Bonita Springs while zip codes in Clarksville, Tennessee; Celebration, Yukon, Oklahoma; New Braunfels, Texas and Loganville, Georgia make up the top 5.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 2-month-old and 2-year-old found in Mexico

2-month-old Genesis and 2-year-old Yazmin Barios have been found safe in Mexico. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the siblings were located by Mexican Officials with the help of U.S. Marshalls. The children disappeared from their aunt’s home on three days ago. They should be returning to the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Laundrie’s notebook reveals rambling apologies, regrets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The notebook containing the handwritten dying declaration of Brain Laundrie is a painful look into the mind of the 23-year-old; who confesses killing his fiancée after she is injured in the Wyoming wilderness. The rambling, eight-page narrative is part confession, part love letter, and in...
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Home sales begin at Del Webb Oak Creek in North Fort Myers

Home sales began at Del Webb Oak Creek with the opening of the sales center and five model homes at the 55-and-over community off Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, a mile west of Interstate 75. The 475-acre gated community, which includes a 6-acre lakefront amenity campus, offers 12 single-family home designs spanning 1,405 to 3,000 square feet of living space with two to four bedrooms and up to four-and-a-half bathrooms. The community’s 17,000-square-foot clubhouse will feature a fitness studio with strength-training and cardio equipment and a separate studio for group exercise classes.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Collier Medical Society awards Lascheid Memorial Scholarship

The board of directors of the Foundation of Collier County Medical Society announced that Yordan Urrutia, graduate of Lorenzo Walker Technical High School in Naples and now in the class of 2024 at Florida State University College of Medicine, is the winner of the Foundation’s 2022 Dr. William Lascheid Memorial Scholarship for Medical Students.
NAPLES, FL

