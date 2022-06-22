Wyoming Joins Multistate Settlement Over 2019 Carnival Cruise Line Data Breach for $1.25 Million Dollars
By Caleb Nelson
Today, Attorney General Bridget Hill announced that Wyoming (along with 45 other attorneys general) has obtained a “$1.25 million” multistate settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line as the result of a 2019 data breach involving the personal information of “180,000” Carnival employees and customers nationwide. According to a recent press release,...
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and clearing the way for Wyoming’s abortion ban trigger law to go into effect. House Bill 92 – Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision, passed during the 2022 legislative session, makes all abortions illegal in...
Wyoming and some of its energy industry groups are criticizing as "illogical" proposed federal rules that would punish the state for contributing 1% of the pollutants that make up Denver-area smog. Two industry groups and the state itself responded...
Teachable moment here for anyone that underestimates what an eagle is capable of. A Wyoming driver today shared video of one of these massive birds trying to take down a pronghorn. Note: there's nothing terribly graphic about what you're about to see, but have no doubt what's going on here....
Wyoming will have “well in excess of $40 million annually” to cover the cost of school lunches in the absence of federal funding, state Treasurer Curt Meier says. But that amount, he said, is a “separate question” from the approximately $300 million annual deficit in funding for K-12 education that the state already faces.
The Wyoming Game and Fish is encouraging anglers to pick up a copy or review the 2022 Fishing Regulations online before heading out. Game and Fish have made some changes to this year’s regulations, including an extension of the catch-and-release and artificial flies and lures only area on the North Tongue in the Bighorn National Forest. A PDF copy of the 2022 Fishing Regulations can be downloaded here.
There's several spots throughout the entire state of Wyoming that are great for hiking. With summer being in full swing, now is a perfect time to make the trip to do just that. Given our landscapes, luckily, the popular travel publication Lonely Planet has listed the 'Top 8 Hikes in Wyoming'. And it just so happens that southeast Wyoming has one of those hikes, which is also the 'best high-altitude hike' in the state.
Pro-choice groups planned to rally around the state on Friday night to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning the landmark abortion ruling "Roe vs. Wade.". Organizers said at least three rallies would be held statewide, in Casper, Jackson...
From Brian Schroeder, Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction:. “On May 5, 2022, President Biden’s U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that all state and local agencies funded by its sub-agency, Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), ‘must’ update its non-discrimination policies to include new provisions for ‘gender identity and sexual orientation,’ or risk the loss of millions in federal lunch dollars.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Bishop Steven Biegler of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne released the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade today. “The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, which overturns Roe v. Wade, a law that has been in place for. nearly...
An upcoming debate between U.S. House candidates will be a private affair, closed to the public and media, according to Wyoming PBS officials. The public and the media will not be invited to attend because of "safety concerns," the general manager...
On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper angler has literally outdone himself, breaking a Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Thursday. Christopher Bobo, 34, caught a 19.5-inch longnose sucker out of the North Platte River in May, 1.5 inches longer than the longnose sucker he caught out of the same stretch of river in May 2021. The previous record to his 2021 catch was set in 1998, according to Game and Fish.
1. Mortgage - $1,214. Overall, the Doxo report reveals Hawaii is the most expensive state for household bills and West Virginia the least. The report said, "This unique view of relative expenses, and how much of household income is required to cover bills in each state, is especially relevant given recent strains on household budgets due to inflation."
Wyoming has the money to feed school children in need of lunches, so the state need not comply with a federal mandate espousing gender ideology, the Wyoming Department of Education announced Wednesday. "Treasurer Curt Meier and a host of Wyoming's state...
On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […]
Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, the highest weekly total since April 26. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Albany County woman died in June. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known...
A recent article on the Wyoming Public Media website spoke of Wyoming's pronghorn, and how the animal is suffering through changes due to climate change. The claim in this article is that weather extremes are more extreme than ever before. Droughts are worse, and blizzards happen at unexpected and unprecedented times, and this is having an effect on these animals.
The Bighorn Basin 2022 Gubernatorial Debate will take place June 30th at 7 p.m. in Worland, Wyoming. This head-to-head debate will be an evening of 2 hours of conversation between the candidates. The current list of candidates running for the office of Governor in Wyoming, according to the 2022 Park County Candidate Filings, include: Mark Gordon, Brent Bien, Rex Rammell, James Scott Quick, Theresa A. Livingston, and Rex Wilde.
