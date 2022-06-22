ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Joins Multistate Settlement Over 2019 Carnival Cruise Line Data Breach for $1.25 Million Dollars

By Caleb Nelson
mybighornbasin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Attorney General Bridget Hill announced that Wyoming (along with 45 other attorneys general) has obtained a “$1.25 million” multistate settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line as the result of a 2019 data breach involving the personal information of “180,000” Carnival employees and customers nationwide. According to a recent press release,...

mybighornbasin.com

Comments / 1

Related
WyoFile

Supreme Court ruling to trigger Wyoming abortion ban

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and clearing the way for Wyoming’s abortion ban trigger law to go into effect. House Bill 92 – Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision, passed during the 2022 legislative session, makes all abortions illegal in...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State, Energy Groups Criticize EPA Policy Blaming Wyoming For Denver Smog

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming and some of its energy industry groups are criticizing as “illogical” proposed federal rules that would punish the state for contributing 1% of the pollutants that make up Denver-area smog. Two industry groups and the state itself responded...
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Wyoming Driver Shares Crazy Video of Eagle Attacking a Pronghorn

Teachable moment here for anyone that underestimates what an eagle is capable of. A Wyoming driver today shared video of one of these massive birds trying to take down a pronghorn. Note: there's nothing terribly graphic about what you're about to see, but have no doubt what's going on here....
Douglas Budget

Can Wyoming pick up the slack if it rejects federal money for school lunches?

Wyoming will have “well in excess of $40 million annually” to cover the cost of school lunches in the absence of federal funding, state Treasurer Curt Meier says. But that amount, he said, is a “separate question” from the approximately $300 million annual deficit in funding for K-12 education that the state already faces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wyoming State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Sheridan Media

Game and Fish encourage regulation review and congratulate Wyoming honorable mention

The Wyoming Game and Fish is encouraging anglers to pick up a copy or review the 2022 Fishing Regulations online before heading out. Game and Fish have made some changes to this year’s regulations, including an extension of the catch-and-release and artificial flies and lures only area on the North Tongue in the Bighorn National Forest. A PDF copy of the 2022 Fishing Regulations can be downloaded here.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Southeast Wyoming is Home to the Best High-Altitude Hike in the State

There's several spots throughout the entire state of Wyoming that are great for hiking. With summer being in full swing, now is a perfect time to make the trip to do just that. Given our landscapes, luckily, the popular travel publication Lonely Planet has listed the 'Top 8 Hikes in Wyoming'. And it just so happens that southeast Wyoming has one of those hikes, which is also the 'best high-altitude hike' in the state.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Pro-Choice Rallies Planned Around Wyoming In Wake Of Roe Vs. Wade Ruling

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pro-choice groups planned to rally around the state on Friday night to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark abortion ruling “Roe vs. Wade.”. Organizers said at least three rallies would be held statewide, in Casper, Jackson...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Brian Schroeder, WY Superintendent of Public Instruction, Opposes USDA Non-Discrimination Policies on Legal, Political and Moral Grounds

From Brian Schroeder, Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction:. “On May 5, 2022, President Biden’s U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that all state and local agencies funded by its sub-agency, Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), ‘must’ update its non-discrimination policies to include new provisions for ‘gender identity and sexual orientation,’ or risk the loss of millions in federal lunch dollars.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breaches#Carnival Cruise Line#Social Security Numbers
cowboystatedaily.com

Public And Media Banned From U.S. House Debate Due To “Safety Concerns”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An upcoming debate between U.S. House candidates will be a private affair, closed to the public and media, according to Wyoming PBS officials. The public and the media will not be invited to attend because of “safety concerns,” the general manager...
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s Christopher Bobo bests himself, breaking Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper angler has literally outdone himself, breaking a Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Thursday. Christopher Bobo, 34, caught a 19.5-inch longnose sucker out of the North Platte River in May, 1.5 inches longer than the longnose sucker he caught out of the same stretch of river in May 2021. The previous record to his 2021 catch was set in 1998, according to Game and Fish.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Security
rangerreview.com

Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Climate Never Stops Changing

A recent article on the Wyoming Public Media website spoke of Wyoming's pronghorn, and how the animal is suffering through changes due to climate change. The claim in this article is that weather extremes are more extreme than ever before. Droughts are worse, and blizzards happen at unexpected and unprecedented times, and this is having an effect on these animals.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

The Bighorn Basin 2022 Gubernatorial Debate Takes Place June 30th

The Bighorn Basin 2022 Gubernatorial Debate will take place June 30th at 7 p.m. in Worland, Wyoming. This head-to-head debate will be an evening of 2 hours of conversation between the candidates. The current list of candidates running for the office of Governor in Wyoming, according to the 2022 Park County Candidate Filings, include: Mark Gordon, Brent Bien, Rex Rammell, James Scott Quick, Theresa A. Livingston, and Rex Wilde.
WORLAND, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy