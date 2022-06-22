ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ShrevePride’s Q-Prom Is Back This Weekend!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShreveport Q-Prom is back and in-person with a multi-faceted theme of “Spice Up Your Life” inspired by the Spice Girls! Dance the night away with ShrevePride Saturday, June 25th from 6:00 pm – 12:00 am at the Supper...

arklatexweekend.com

10 fun things for this weekend: June 24-26

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - FRIDAY, JUNE 24. Over 160 original Batman artworks will be on display from one of the world’s premiere illustrative talent: Chip Kidd. Read more about the new exhibitions here.\. Location - Artspace Shreveport, 708 Texas St., Shreveport. It Came From Outer Space. 5:30pm -...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport restaurant’s new look featured on Food Network

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The transformation of a local restaurant gets national attention on the Food Network. A watch party was held Thursday evening at Eddie’s Restaurant on Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport. Family and friends taking in their ‘Restaurant Impossible” episode which aired for the first time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

James Burton calls Elvis biopic “Fantastic”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highly anticipated Elvis Presley biopic hit theaters on Friday. Iconic guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton, who was by The King’s side for nearly a decade, shared the emotions he felt seeing his memories depicted on the big screen.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Did You Know About Elvis’ 1955 Caddo Parish Arrest?

The Shreveport - Bossier area is steeped in incredible music history. If you look at the past guests at places like the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and Hirsch Coliseum, it's clear that what happened here had an effect on music worldwide. In fact, one of the most important figures in rock...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Are You Flying the American Flag Wrong?

There are few things we love in the south more than God, trucks, and the American Flag. (Fried chicken, fried catfish, and guns rate way up there also... but I digress) As you drive the streets of Shreveport, you're very likely to see someone flying Old Glory from the bed of their pickup. And as well-intentioned as they might be, they are probably going against actual flag etiquette.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Locally owned bake shop opens second location

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for Buttercups Cupcakes on Thursday, June 23. “We’re really, really excited to bring a little bit more sweetness to Bossier and grow here in Bossier,” said owner of Buttercups Cupcakes, Kim Hand. Buttercups Cupcakes is located at 2850...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
#Dancing Shoes#Dance#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Shrevepride#Q Prom Is Back#Shreveport Q Prom#The Supper Club
KTAL

Parkway fishing duo make history doing what they love

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Sometime before the sun rises in the East and the moon fades into the horizon. That’s when the Parkway Fishing team hits the water. It doesn’t particularly matter what body of water, either. On this particular morning, it’s Black Bayou. On other mornings, it’s Toledo Bend. On the morning of the biggest competition of the year, it was Caddo Lake.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

KTBS adds new fireworks location in south Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- South Bossier Parish will see a first on the Fourth of July when the annual KTBS Freedom Fest celebrating God and country brings its massive fireworks display to South Bossier Park on Caplis Sligo Road. Plans for the fireworks display marks the first time south Bossier...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Dads on Duty awards car to recent Southwood High graduate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport organization Dads on Duty recently put a smile on one Southwood High School student’s face. Before she heads off to college, Rondishe’a Williams was gifted a car!. The recent graduate entered a competition where students were asked to answer several questions in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma all have laws in place to ban most abortions. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, KSLA spoke with people on both sides of the issue to see what they had to say. “We’re also not surrendering....
SHREVEPORT, LA
Texas Monthly

The Many Lives of Caddo Lake

About an hour before a torrential late-night downpour, Caddo Lake State Park came alive. Inside our roomy four-person tent, pitched forty yards or so from a large pond, my boyfriend, Sean, and I had settled into side-by-side cots, our shaggy little mutt, Bandit, curled up between us. We tried to sleep, but the world outside had other plans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSLA

Bossier City Public Works says starting days earlier helps beat the heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 caught up with Bossier City Public Works on Thursday, June 23 to see how they’re doing working out in the heat. Director Rich Wade says the key to beating the heat is to stay hydrated and start your day earlier. Wearing long sleeves and bright colors is another way to protect your skin and also stay cooler, he said.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
sbmag.net

SB Profile – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator

In Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s office, a huge organizational chart of the department hangs on the wall. The desk is neat and tidy — nothing extra, and nothing out of place. Guests are welcome to sit across from Prator in a comfy wingback chair. Next to the chair is a side table with a lamp and a family Bible. The only thing that feels extraneous in the whole room is the plush cow next to the Bible. It’s the only hint in the room of his upbringing and his life outside of law enforcement. “Growing up, we worked, and worked hard,” Prator said. “I raised cows. I love farming, being outside. I can fix anything.” “I was very fortunate to have the dad and mom that I had. They raised me right to treat everybody the same. Dad always said, ‘A Prator’s no better than anybody else, but nobody’s better than a Prator.’ That’s the way you treat people, like we are all the same.” Prator was born in Clarksville, Tenn. The family moved to the North Highlands neighborhood in Shreveport when he was in the second grade. He went to North Highlands Elementary School and Hamilton Terrace. He attended Byrd High School his freshman year, then transferred and graduated from Northwood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Confederate Monument Is Now in New Home in DeSoto Parish

The Confederate Monument that stood outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years has now been reassembled at its new home in DeSoto Parish. The monument was moved after a lengthy legal fight between the Caddo Parish Commission and the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The UDC owns the monument, but there was a dispute over who owned the property the monument was on at the courthouse. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a U.S. District Court decision in favor of the Caddo Commission to remove the monument. Commissioners voted to spend nearly $800,000 to move the massive structure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

2 injured early Friday in Shreveport I-20 W crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash in the Western Hills neighborhood Friday morning is under investigation. Police and emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of I-20 W and Pines Rd just before 4:00 a.m. A white van overturned on I-20 and the right lane was closed while crews worked on the scene. All lanes have now been reopened.
SHREVEPORT, LA

