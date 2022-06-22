ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

All-vegan bakery makes PETA Latino's Top Vegan Postres list for guava empanada

By Jada Montemarano
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — A local bakery received recognition from...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A has a new summer milkshake

Chick-fil-A is officially bringing back the peach milkshake for the summer. The fast-food chain will start selling this seasonal menu item starting Monday, June 13. According to Fox News, the peach milkshake was introduced in 2009, featuring the Chick-fil-A ice cream handspun with peaches and “topped with whipped cream and a cherry.”
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Milkshake You Can Order

Who makes the best fast-food milkshake? We had to know!. If you’re looking to cool off, a shake is sure to do the trick. We set out to find the best fast-food milkshake at chains in the Chicago area. To even the playing field, we ordered a small vanilla shake at each of the following places:
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Empanada#Guava#Food Drink#Peta#Toluca Bakery
floor8.com

Kevin Hart to open plant-based fast food restaurant

Kevin Hart will be opening a plant-based fast food restaurant, Hart House, in Los Angeles later this year! According to an article published by Eater LA, the actor is set to open not one but two restaurants, with the first of the restaurants opening this summer and will feature "vegan burgers, “chicken” sandwiches and nuggets, fries, tots, salads, and milkshakes."
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name after 85 years, KraftHeinz, announced. The iconic blue boxes and bowls will now read Kraft Mac & Cheese, and the logo will be updated. "The change from 'macaroni and cheese' to 'mac & cheese,' is meant to reflect the way fans organically...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Fast Food Employees Explain The Foods You Should Always Order ‘Fresh’

Let’s be honest: if you’re going to a fast food restaurant, you probably aren’t expecting the freshest or healthiest food around. However, it can still be disappointing to dig into your meal only to realize it’s cold—sometimes a sinking suspicion sets in that those chicken nuggets have, in fact, been sitting out for much longer than you would have liked. Of course, there are rules regarding the freshness of food in restaurants, but despite health codes, there will always be bosses and workers at certain locations who choose to cut corners and save money by serving less than fresh food. Luckily, there’s one way to increase your chances of eating hot-out-of-the-fryer food: try ordering it “fresh”!
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King proves that plant-based meat isn’t targeted at vegetarians

Burger King never said its Impossible Whopper was targeted at vegans. The latest version of the burger leaves no doubt it's not. The burger chain on Thursday released five new burgers, four of which are Whoppers and two of them feature patties made from the plant-based Impossible Foods burgers. That...
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

Krispy Kreme is now selling doughnut-flavored ice cream

Krispy Kreme has expanded its menu to include soft serve ice cream cones, cups and milkshakes in select locations. Driving the news: Ten different stores in the southern region of the United States received the new frozen additions to their menu on Tuesday, according to Guilty Eats. Krispy Kreme tried...
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

Salt & Straw Invented an Ice Cream Perfume

Fun fact: Did you know ice cream has no scent? All the flavor in the world and just the right amount of indulgence, but literally no smell. To enhance the ice cream tasting experience, Oregon-based Salt & Straw has created their most innovative product yet – the first-ever ice cream perfume.
OREGON STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Location Closings in 2022

Repercussions from the height of the pandemic continue to impact both self-service and full-service dessert restaurants. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:PopularAsk.net, Menchies.com, FranchiseHelp.com, ScrapeHero.com, InternationalFrozenYogurt.com, and TCBY.com.
Mashed

The Aldi-Exclusive Pop-Tarts Flavor That's Leaving Fans Thirsty

The changing of seasons always brings out a slew of new, limited-edition products into the food world, and this year's transition from spring to summer is no different. Dunkin', for instance, celebrated the summer solstice this week with the release of a new cold brew beverage sure to satisfy your sweet tooth, while Oreo dropped a new Neopolitan flavor that has many fans of milk's favorite cookie eager to get to the store.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy