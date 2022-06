Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly urged Ousmane Dembele to stay at the club this summer in a last-ditch attempt to get him to sign a new deal. The French forward's contract with the club expires at the end of the month but his immediate future is unclear, with a number of clubs rumoured to be vying for his signature while figures from Barcelona try to get him to stay in Catalonia.

