"Ms. Marvel" Episode 3 Has Some Pretty Great Details And Easter Eggs, So Here Are 15 You Might've Missed
🚨 Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel Episode 3 on Disney+! 🚨
1. First, during the flashback while searching for Kamala's bangle, you can see that it's found on the severed arm of someone with blue skin. In previous MCU projects, we know that blue skin is linked to the Kree. This is also a great nod to how Kamala's journey will eventually intersect with Captain Marvel.
2. As the British threaten to collapse the temple on Kamala's great grandmother Aisha and her friends in 1942, you can see that they are standing on the Ten Rings. In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we learned about this powerful organization led by Wenwu.
3. While talking to Kamala, Kamran's mom Najma hints that maybe one day he'll be able to have powers like Kamala, which is a nod to Kamran's backstory in the comics. In the comics, Kamran has powers and discovers them after being exposed to Terrigen Mist, similar to Kamala.
4. Najma explains to Kamala that they are from the Noor Dimension and they are known as "Clandestines." While the Noor Dimension doesn't exist in the comics, a version of the Clandestines does. In the Marvel comics, Clan Destine are a group of children whose parents are Adam of Destine and Elalyth, who is a Djinn.
5. While listing all of the things the Clandestines have been called, Najma mentions "Unseen," which is a nod to What If...? and The Watcher. In the comics, the Unseen are a group of people who can avoid The Watcher's oversight.
6. Also, Najma says they are most known as "Djinn," which Kamala has heard stories about. In the Marvel comics, Djinn are a race of people who are said to be the spawn of Lilith. Also, as I mentioned above, the comic background for Clan Destine relates to Djinn too. In real life, Djinn also have origins in Islam and the word comes from the Arabic word "Jinn," which means "demons or spirits."
7. When Kamala asks Bruno if he knows anything about interdimensional travel, Bruno mentions that he once read a paper by Dr. Erik Selvig. Of course, Selvig made his first MCU appearance in Thor alongside Jane Foster and Darcy Lewis.
8. When Aamir comes downstairs and says that they were only supposed to hide one pair of his shoes, it's a nod to the wedding tradition called "Joota Chori," where the bride's family hides the groom's shoes. If you look in the scene before Aamir walks in, you can see a young boy coming down the stairs with all his shoes.
9. When Imam gives Kamala some advice, he's actually quoting a moment from the Ms. Marvel comics. In Ms. Marvel Issue #5 from 2014, this quote about being good happens as she's making her new suit and painting her signature yellow lightning bolt.
10. At one point, you can see that Kamala is wearing an Iron Man T-shirt. In real life, Iman Vellani has said that Robert Downey Jr. is her favorite actor and Iron Man/Tony Stark is her favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character.
11. You can spot a poster for Nikola Tesla hanging in Bruno's room during Episode 3. Nikola was an inventor and engineer who notably discovered, and later patented, the rotating magnetic field, which is the basis of most alternating-current machinery.
12. While performing a dance for Aamir and Tyesha's wedding, you'll notice that her youngest relative is wearing the Hulk costume Kamala's parents made for her in Episode 1.
13. When Kamala is fighting the Clandestines, she uses her new powers to create a large fist as she punches them. This is a nod to the Ms. Marvel comics, where Kamala often enlarges and stretches her arm and fist while fighting.
14. When Najma grabs Kamala's bangle and the two of them see another vision, you'll notice it's a train heading toward them with "Karachi" written on the front. In Episode 2, we found out about the Khan family and their connection to Karachi and how Muneeba's family moved to Karachi after the Partition.
15. And finally, when Kamala flops down on her bed, you can see her adorable stuffed sloth. This time, it's wearing a cute little sweater vest. Again, this is something that's from the Ms. Marvel comics.
