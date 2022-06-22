Wisconsin football makes top five for four-star 2024 WR Cam Williams

On Wednesday afternoon, four-star 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams announced on Twitter his commitment date along with his five finalist schools.

The Badgers made the cut for the No. 21 WR in the class of 2024 per 247Sports Composite, along with Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan and Cincinnati. Unfortunately for Wisconsin, there are already four 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions for Williams to land with the Fighting Irish when he makes his decision next Wednesday.

The six-foot-two-inch receiver from Illinois would be a huge pickup for Wisconsin in the class of 2024, but it looks it will be an uphill battle to persuade him to choose the Badgers.