After 3 Seniors Die During May Heat Wave, City Council Passes New Cooling Rules

By Joe Ward
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — New cooling standards are coming to senior living buildings in Chicago following the heat-related deaths of three residents of a Rogers Park retirement community. The City Council on Wednesday passed a rule change that requires cooling systems in senior buildings and requires certain buildings to set up cooling centers...

