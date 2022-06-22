Sallisaw Chamber Member of the Month

Demolition work at Blue Ribbon Downs in Sallisaw began this week and Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner, who has history with BRD, said he could not be more excited. The demolition work, by American Demolition of Tulsa, will include removal of the former Racino building and the grandstands,...
Donald R. Nichols, Commander of the Jack C. Montgomery Chapter 617 Military Order of the Purple Heart said there will be another Save Our Hospital Rally at 5:30 p.m. on July 1, at the gazebo in front of the Muskogee Civic Center. Nichols said a patriotic concert is also planned for veterans and community members of eastern Oklahoma. “We have 15,000 signatures opposing the closing of the hospital…
It’s never a dull moment when you’re working for the closest grocery store to Lake Tenkiller, according to Courtney Huckbay who has worked for Harps Store in Gore for the past two years. The store, which is the only grocery store in Gore, known as the “Gateway to Lake Tenkiller” is busy but during the summer months, it gets even busier due to all the lake traffic, according to Huckbay. “I enjoy…
More residential living will open in downtown Fort Smith as early as January 2023, with Ghan & Cooper Commercial Properties beginning a $6.5 million renovation of a former hotel into 66 apartments. The developers say it will provide “convenience living” amid “modern luxuries.”. Fort Smith-based Ghan &...
The Sallisaw Nutrition Center is selling tickets for a patriotic quilt, Stars & Stripes, and tickets can be purchased at the Nutrition Center, located at 150 W. Redwood Ave. in Sallisaw. “Happy July 4th from everyone at the Senior Nutrition Center,” Reba Luce said. “We are currently selling tickets on the quilt, priced at $2 each or three for $5.” “Items donated to the center are priced…
ARKANSAS, USA — Run-off elections in Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties resulted in a new judge and sheriff in Crawford County and a tight race between Republicans Patrick Deakins and Mark Scales in the GOP primary for Washington County Judge. Crawford County had three separate run-off races. Residents casted...
The Sequoyah County Historical Society (SCHS) held their annual picnic at the Sallisaw City Park on June 16. The group enjoyed a cool breeze under the big shade trees and the rustling sounds of Big Sallisaw Creek waters, as they remembered past events of Fourth of July festivities in the 1950s, like climbing a greased pole for $5, hog calling and yodeling contests and eating big, red watermelons…
Sallisaw Boy Scout Troop 731 left Sunday morning for a week-long summer camp at Hale Scout Reservation near Talihina. While at camp the boys will participate in merit badge classes, water sports, campfires and other scouting activities. Attending are back row from left, Assistant Scoutmaster Tracy Robinette, Assistant Scoutmaster Johnathan Walters, Isaiah Baker, Scoutmaster Keith Orendorff,…
The University of Arkansas, Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk. County students on the list are: Gans: Tara Oliver. Muldrow: *Makayla Bartlett; *Jennifer Black; Hannah Boyett; Quinton Broyles; Callie…
As the nationwide baby formula shortage continues to impact families in eastern Oklahoma, federal and state officials are taking steps to relieve the ongoing crisis. Local pediatricians, however, are the best resource for Sequoyah County families weathering the storm. “This formula shortage impacts local families in various ways depending on the type of formula utilized,” says Tina R. Johnson,…
Commander Jamie Linn (Humphrey) Horning, a native of Sallisaw and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, retired on June 2 after serving 28 years serving on active duty in the United States Navy. Commander Horning graduated from Sallisaw High School in 1994 before entering the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland,...
PEAVINE, Okla. — People are speaking up after a man recently drove into a sinkhole in Adair County. The crash happened last month in Peavine, Okla., just north of Stillwell, during heavy rain and flooding. The sinkhole and other roads still haven’t been repaired. Dakoda Melvin told FOX23...
Slap on your American flag bathing suit, and your red-white-and-blue flip-floppers, everyone. It’s almost Independence Day. As we do every year, we’ve scoured the internet searching for local fireworks displays and Independence Day celebrations to try and answer the question, “Where can I watch fireworks in Fayetteville (or Farmington, or Prairie Grove, or West Fork, Rogers, etc.) in 2022?”
— Sequoyah County Times, June 27, 1947 From the files of Your Sequoyah County Times 25 Years Ago (From the June 22, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Two unidentified Cherokee Nation marshals continued to occupy by force the Cherokee Courthouse in downtown Tahlequah early Friday afternoon. Cherokee Nation councilman Rex Earl Starr told Tahlequah radio station KEOQ Friday the…
Sallisaw Police were called to the Sallisaw Sports Complex around noon Saturday after a verbal altercation took place between a couple of parents. According to the 911 report, an argument erupted between two coaches of opposing teams and the caller requested help from the police. The incident took place during a softball tournament held this past weekend for eight year olds, a witness stated. …
