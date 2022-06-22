Sallisaw Chamber Member of the Month

It’s never a dull moment when you’re working for the closest grocery store to Lake Tenkiller, according to Courtney Huckbay who has worked for Harps Store in Gore for the past two years. The store, which is the only grocery store in Gore, known as the “Gateway to Lake Tenkiller” is busy but during the summer months, it gets even busier due to all the lake traffic, according to Huckbay. “I enjoy…

GORE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO