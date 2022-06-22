ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entire Graduating Class at All-Boys High School in New Orleans Accepted into College

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire graduating class at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, is celebrating the fact that all of them have been accepted to college. What’s more, they earned a combined $9.2 million in scholarship awards. St. Augustine High School is a private, all-male college preparatory school...

The Associated Press

University renames newest dorm for 1st Black grad and wife

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Jesuit university in New Orleans has renamed its newest residence hall after its first Black graduate, his late wife, and their family. Norman C. Francis graduated from the law school at Loyola University of New Orleans in 1955 and was president of the nation’s only Black and Catholic university — Xavier University of New Orleans — from 1968 until 2015.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Black Pride Weekend

Black Pride to Host Weekend Celebration - June 30 through July 3. After almost a full month of partying and a great New Orleans Pride parade, you may be thinking it's high time for a respite from the festivities. Perhaps, we've reached the hour to head inside, take off our rainbow-colored makeup, and recharge for New Orleans' next big celebration. As rejuvenating as that sounds, Black Pride of New Orleans and the LGBTQ community might just beg to differ. The Crescent City's LGBTQ celebration won't be over till the month of June bids adieu, and maybe, then, we can all have a rest. For now, though, Black Pride NOLA is seeking to round out this year's pride extravaganza in a true New Orleans' fashion. Starting June 30 and going nonstop till July 3, Black Pride NOLA will be hosting a weekend packed full of LGBTQ events, graciously asking us all to hold on to our party hats for just a little bit longer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Loyola renames dorm for first Black graduate: Norman C. Francis

NEW ORLEANS — Loyola will rename it's largest residence hall, Carrollton Hall, in hour of the university's first Black graduate, Dr. Norman C. Francis. Francis, a well-known Civil Rights leader and President Emeritus of Xavier University of Louisiana, graduated form Loyola's law school in 1955. “Norman Francis embodies everything...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
news7h.com

After Dobbs, Louisiana Woman in New Orleans Who Is 22 and 4 Weeks Pregnant Mulls Trip to Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Despite the blazing sun and over 106 degrees, those with reproductive health needs are still making appointments Friday at Planned Parenthood base in this city. But just hours after the Supreme Court quashed decades of precedent, overturning Roe v. Wadeand gutting the right to abortiona 22-year-old woman was equally confused and appalled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Crowds protest Roe overturn outside New Orleans courthouse

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Following the Supreme Court’s overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with Dobbs v. Jackson on Friday, dozens of people are speaking out about the action in New Orleans. Despite the sweltering heat, crowds gathered to make their voices heard about the SCOTUS’ controversial decision to overturn Roe. Louisiana is one […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Culture Aid NOLA to provide 2,000 Hurricane Kits for New Orleans Families on July 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies on July 16 at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Kits including canned water, shelf-stable foods, 5 gallon buckets, baby wipes, trash bags, children’s activity books, and other essential supplies will be available at July Supply. The giveaway will serve both walk-up and drive up guests, and will feature brass bands and DJ’s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LaPlace teen diagnosed with rare blood condition graduates as salutatorian

LAPLACE — Kamryn Scales of LaPlace was diagnosed with a rare blood condition called aplastic anemia when she was a seventh grader at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace. Fast forward five years, Scales is in remission and recently graduated as salutatorian from Cabrini High School in New Orleans.
LAPLACE, LA
WWL

Raceland community rallies around family of deceased Everette Jackson

NEW ORLEANS — As candles were lit, the memory of Everette Jackson grew brighter in Raceland Wednesday night. Red and white balloons even filled the sky, remembering the 21-year-old homegrown athlete and an instant friend to many. “He made friends with any and everybody, everywhere he went. He wasn’t...
RACELAND, LA
L'Observateur

‘Everybody was his best friend’: Family seeks justice for Jaece

NORCO — “I love you, Mom.”. Those words were a familiar exchange between Rhonda Johnson and her eldest son, Jaece Terrell Stroud. They were the last words the mother and son would ever say to each other, unbeknownst to them at the time, as Jaece left his Norco home with a family friend on April 15, 2022.
NORCO, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans school gave students $50 a week. Then researchers watched how they spent it.

Once a week for a year, $50 was deposited into Jalen Hyde's banking account. Hyde, currently studying engineering at Tuskegee University in Alabama, would typically put it into a savings account for a rainy day. But occasionally he used it to buy food or go bowling with friends. When he got to college, some he had saved went toward laundry. He used the last of it on a college textbook that cost $107.52.
iheart.com

New Orleans Church Designated A Basilica

A Catholic church in New Orleans is now one of the only three basilicas in the state. St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue was officially named a basilica last month. Designation as a basilica carries a certain sacramental significance for Catholics. It's unusual for a regular parish church to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

