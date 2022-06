LAUDERDALE LAKES - At 71, Katie Adderly never thought she would be packing up and looking for a new home, but she says on April 1st her landlord told her he was raising her rent from $1,350 to $1,900 per month."If I had to pay $1,900, I wouldn't have anything left for food, my car or anything," she said. Adderly is a cancer survivor, a widow, on social security with a pension. Her new home will be smaller and won't be ready until August."It's an emergency that's going on around the country," said Rachel Johnson with the advocacy group called Florida Rising.They...

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO