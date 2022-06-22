ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Cravens-Neely named CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa

By BUSINESS RECORD STAFF
Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa announced today the appointment of Bridget Cravens-Neely as CEO of the 54-year-old mentoring organization. Cravens-Neely, a community leader and local business owner, began her position with the organization on Tuesday. Cravens-Neely succeeds Renee Hardman, who has led BBBSCI since July 2018. Hardman...

