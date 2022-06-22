Cravens-Neely named CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa

Kreg Tool Co. has promoted Karee Vernon to vice president of human resources, effective immediately. In her new role, she will lead Kreg’s human resources and corporate communications initiatives across the enterprise. She succeeds Stephanie Gott, who left the company to spend more time at home with her family. Vernon will report to Kreg Tool’s CEO, Todd Sommerfeld. She joined the manufacturing company in mid-2021 as director of human resources. Additionally, Vernon co-led Kreg’s move from Huxley to its new global headquarters in Ankeny, which occurred last fall. Vernon has more than 20 years of human resources experience, including leadership roles at Aureon HR, Cornerstone OnDemand, Kum & Go, and Pioneer Hi-Bred. "I am excited about the fresh perspective Karee is bringing to Kreg," Sommerfeld said, "and I am eager to work alongside her in cultivating our culture and delivering new employee experiences that will help lead Kreg into the future."

ANKENY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO