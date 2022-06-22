ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

6-22-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3

By Jacob Garramone
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article01:16 - Eddie Sheeley, Location President of Choice Bank, and Tracee Capron, Executive Director for Hospice Red River Valley joins Bonnie and Friends....

www.wdayradionow.com

froggyweb.com

Between the Paiges: Dog friendly Drive throughs in Fargo

Looking for a meal on the go that both you and your pup can enjoy? It’s the season of road tripping and there are a few fast food places taking pet love to the next level. Several popular fast-food chains now offer pet-specific treats that will put your fur baby in the summer spirit. I took the liberty of creating a short list of my favorite pet-friendly menu items.
FARGO, ND
Times-Online

Valley native enjoys success as masseuse

In 2019, a young woman, native to Valley City, started out as an entrepreneur and has been successfully running the business since the past four years. Cidnee Reinhart, massage therapist, is the owner of Massage by Cidnee, based out of Salon 356. She has always considered herself ‘the girl next door’ and she encourages other young women inspired by her success to take risks to seize their dreams.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Despite the heat, classic and new cars showcased at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Old, classic and new cars were showcased at the Scheels Arena despite the heat in Fargo. Many of these drivers had the chance to show off their prized vehicles. One couple made the trip from Kindred in their ‘54 Corvette. Curt Leslie said he...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Overnight storm causes damage to Fargo Hotel, closure of 5th Street North

(Fargo, ND) -- Officials say severe thunderstorms and high winds are to blame for the closure of a downtown street. Multiple Fargo agencies, including the city's Streets Department say 5th St. N between 2nd and 3rd Avenues North is closed to both pedestrians and vehicle traffic. Officials say a panel on the exterior of the Radisson Hotel became loose and fell during the severe storm. Officials say high winds may cause more panels to become loose and fall.
ENVIRONMENT
Fargo, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bonanzaville changing things up for July 4th celebration, bringing back Murder Mystery events

(West Fargo, ND) -- A few big announcements involving a key gem in the West Fargo community have been announced. Bonanzaville is making some changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration. Executive Director Beth Jansen tells WDAY Radio that the site will become a "backdrop for old-fashioned carnival fun" this year. The July 4th festivities will include new Carnival Themed games from Games Galore, Pony rides for the kids all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, New bingo tent, food vendors, and more. Old-time favorites like the 2 p.m. parade, Red River Valley Trivia, Kiddie train rides, and historical demos will continue. Special pricing has also been announced, including kids $5.00, adults $10.00 and a $25.00 family rate, kids 5 and under and military/Veterans are always free.
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo’s holiday lights display has new home & owner

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s holiday lights display is now owned by the Red River Valley Fair. The drive thru event will be moved from Lindenwood Park to the fairgrounds in West Fargo this holiday season. The FM Sertoma Club owned and operated the display for the last...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Swimmers Itch reportedly in Big Detroit Lake

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- If you're heading to the lakes to cool off and beat the heat, you might want to be aware of swimmer's itch. The City of Detroit Lakes reports swimmer's itch in the big lake, which is set to get treated next week. To avoid the itchy...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 26-July 6

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Friday night storms in Red River Valley

FARGO – A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains were reported at many locations.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Majority of Fargo businesses pass alcohol, tobacco compliance checks

(Fargo, ND) -- In the past number of days, the majority of Fargo businesses were able to pass their tobacco and alcohol compliance tests. Fargo Cass Public Health tells WDAY Radio that Tobacco compliance checks were performed in the city on June 15th In total, 17 businesses were checked and 15 passed, resulting in an 88% compliance rate.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Special Olympics continues need for volunteers

(Fargo, ND) -- Special Olympics North Dakota is urgently requesting volunteers this weekend. The second leg of the 2022 Summer Games are being held in Fargo on Saturday. The president of the organization tells WDAY Radio that volunteer numbers have decreased. People who sign up are being sold on the promise that they will have a positive impact on the athletes.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Girl riding bike hit by car in Valley City

(Valley City, ND) -- A girl riding a bike is seriously injured after being struck by a road maintenance machine in Valley City. The collision happened late Tuesday morning north of Jefferson elementary school. The road maintenance roller was being operated by a city employee at the time of the accident.
VALLEY CITY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Reaction to Supreme Court overturning Roe, big changes for Holiday Lights & a casino pays a big jackpot.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Governor Burgum and an official with Planned Parenthood react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A big change is announced for the Holiday Lights display at Fargo’s Lindenwood Park. A North Dakota casino makes a big payout.
FARGO, ND
thefmextra.com

Where garbage goes to die

You empty the wastebasket into the bin. On Garbage Day, Moorhead’s sanitation trucks comb the boulevards, grabbing those bins with an automatic arm and emptying them into the back, then compressing the mess with a push plate. The truck rolls on down the street. Your garbage? It seems to...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously hurt during crash on I-29 near Gardner

GARDNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is now recovering from serious injuries after a crash on I-29 near Gardner. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the motorcycle, driven by 67-year-old Glenn Smith of Grandin, began to wobble. The report states the rider laid the bike down and...
GARDNER, ND
wdayradionow.com

Habitat for Humanity builds new home for local Sudanese family

(West Fargo, ND) -- One North Dakota family will soon have a new home. Penina Adam and her children are originally from South Sudan, but they will be moving to West Fargo in November, thanks to the Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity. Adam put hours into working on the house at Border States Electric, along with 150 employees.
WEST FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Fire damages apartment deck in West Fargo

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – No one was injured when fire damaged a second-story deck at an apartment complex in West Fargo Friday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the call at 2915 Bluestem Drive shortly after 3:35 p.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The apartment manager used...
WEST FARGO, ND

