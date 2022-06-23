PAB Alliance voiced concerns for PAB and City Council

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Police Accountability Board Alliance held a press conference Wednesday to voice their concerns regarding the PAB and the city council.

Officials from the alliance said they are a coalition of community organizations responsible for nominating four of the nine members of the board.

Alliance members said that the city council will not approve their nomination — claiming they are re-evaluating their interview process while leaving the seat vacant.

Alliance members also said one of the council’s recently-vacated seats was quickly filled and are calling for the city council to act.

Other concerns that were addressed include asking the city council to release their findings in the investigation of former PAB director Conor Dwyer Reynolds and disappointment that half of the PAB’s budget was put into escrow.

“Fast-tracking appointments during this uncertain time did not seem like the right course of action and instead, we choose to make the day-to-day operation of the PAB our focus,” said City Council President Miguel Meléndez in response to the alliance. “This approach seems to have been effective given the agency’s start of taking complaints just this week on Monday after months and months of delays.”

