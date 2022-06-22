ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

VIDEO: Expanding high-speed internet in New Britain

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first round of the Travelers Championship got underway on Thursday morning. Meteorologist Scot Haney said temps approach 90 degrees this weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast....

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

BETTER MONEY: Understanding inflation and its impact 6/26

Caitlin Francis is taking us around the Travelers Championship fan zone. This Food Truck Friday we are trying out the Street N' Savory food truck. Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube is telling us all about the Travelers Championship. Anorexia Survivor Shares Her Story. Updated: 14 hours ago. We are...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tesla eyes Buckland building

SOUTH WINDSOR — After a failed attempt to set up shop in East Hartford, a zone change application has been filed to allow for a Tesla electric car dealership and service center in the Buckland Road Gateway Development Zone. WHAT: A proposal to change zoning regulation in the Buckland...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Your 2022 guide to Connecticut farmers markets

Farmers market season has officially begun in Connecticut. Throughout the state, markets are opening with a variety of products, from locally-grown fruits and vegetables to meat and dairy items and products from specialty food vendors. In addition, a number of the farmers markets accept federal assistance funds, such as farmers market nutrition program checks and SNAP/EBT funds. The markets offer an opportunity to support Connecticut farms along with artisans and other small businesses in the Connecticut community.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

DEEP: Six state parks close after reaching capacity

Six state parks have closed for the day after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Silver Sands State Park in Milford was the latest, closed at about 3:30 p.m. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon after 11:30 a.m., officials...
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
City
New Britain, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Hamilton’ comes to the Bushnell

A Hartford farmers market is bringing fresh food to an area that’s considered a “food desert.”. Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Watertown Thursday evening. Family mourns after Hartford double homicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A family is in mourning after...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Drivers block traffic at busy intersection in Bristol

The first round of the Travelers Championship got underway on Thursday morning. Meteorologist Scot Haney said temps approach 90 degrees this weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the week ends on a hot and humid note. Here is his Thursday...
BRISTOL, CT
outdoors.org

Line Street to Case Mountain, Manchester Moderate

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Start early and beat the heat with a Roughly 5 mile hike to one of the best views in the state. Print up a map! Bad weather may shorten but won't cancel. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack for the lookout. Hike will be over before lunch. Joint hike with AMC and New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 8:45 am for 9:00 am sharp at Line Street Lot. Get there early. Lot fills up quickly and then you will have to park on street. Directions: From Route 83 and Route 94 intersection in Glastonbury, go north on Route 83 and at Manchester town line (across from Shallowbrook Road), take right onto Line Street (don't park in golf course lot) and follow for about a mile to lot on left. From I- 384 East, take exit 3, left at light on Route 83 South towards Glastonbury, pass over Reservoir causeway and drive by Manchester Country Club. At Glastonbury Town line, take left onto Line Street and drive about a mile to hiking/mountain bike (not golf course) lot. Get there early for a parking place in lot or park in street.
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News

New state program helps first time homebuyers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As rent rises at a rapid rate, help is available for low-income Connecticut residents looking to buy their first home. The state just launched a new program that is helping families put down payments on homes. “I love it. I really love it,” said Heather McLarney...
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

These are the events happening around Connecticut, June 24-26

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend in June and officially summer!. This weekend is packed with fun summer activities including concerts and other shows, and the final weekend of Pride Month events around the state!. Pride Month. Pantochino Productions Inc. will debut a new musical "As Long As...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Bristol Press

State-endangered bird returns to Bristol

BRISTOL – With the clearing of invasive plant species in parts of the Roberts Property Park, an area environmentalist is saying he is noting the return of state-endangered birds to the property and is keeping a hopeful eye on the return of others. According to Environmental Learning Centers of...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Ferry Grill & Chill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - 19-year-old Sarah Bezdelovs is the new owner of the former Ferry Park Grill in Rocky Hill. “It’s the Ferry Grill and Chill now. I definitely wanted to keep the name ‘ferry’ in it because I feel like that’s really just like this park and everyone comes here to see the ferry.”
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Family mourns after Hartford double homicide

Farmers market brings fresh produce to Hartford’s Frog Hollow neighborhood. A Hartford farmers market is bringing fresh food to an area that’s considered a “food desert.”. Two people injured in Watertown house fire. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Two people were taken to the hospital after a...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

East Hartford welcomes food trucks into the community

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford announced changes to local ordinances and regulations to streamline the application process for food truck owners. These changes provide the opportunity for greater access to food trucks for local businesses and residents. “We recognize our resident’s interest to expand food truck options offered...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy