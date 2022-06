The GOP primary for Illinois’ new 15th Congressional District is shaping up to test how powerful former President Donald Trump’s sway with Republican voters is. He has endorsed Mary Miller, R-Oakland, the current representative for Illinois' 15th District, in the primary between her and fellow GOP Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorvillle, who was added into the district when new lines were drawn for the state’s congressional seats.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO