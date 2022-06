(Iron County, MO) A 7 year old boy is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in an ATV crash Sunday night at 8:30 in Iron County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol 51 year old Steve W. Hedrick, of Belleview, was driving the ATV east on a private drive, 6 miles east of Bixby, when the ATV ran off the road and rolled over. Neither Hedrick nor the boy were wearing a safety device at the time of the wreck. The boy was flown to Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Hedrick received minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO