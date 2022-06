The Western Kentucky State Fair opens Friday evening and runs through Saturday, July 2, at the fairgrounds off of Richard Street. Drew Exposition provides the carnival rides, games and food for the midway, and arm band specials ranging from $15 to $25 give fair-goers access to unlimited rides each day. Several civic groups also serve concessions in the area between the midway and the grandstands.

