Two baseball fans who attended the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals game on June 11 saved the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest. According to the Washington Post, the two fans — 38-year-old fire department captain Jamie Jill and 32-year-old emergency room nurse Lindy Prevatt — didn't know each other but came together to perform CPR on 58-year-old John Clements, who spent three nights in the hospital after a stent was placed in his right coronary.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO