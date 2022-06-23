Police Find Tesla in Hit-and-Run That Killed Woman in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shootout in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street. Police said two 36-year-old men died. Both were shot multiple times. Police identified the victims as Raheem Hargust and Vincent Jackson of Philadelphia. Two other men are in critical condition. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right leg. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face, neck, and arm. Police said more than 30 shots were fired and say multiple gunmen were involved. Investigators also said at least one of the victims was in possession of a gun. There are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO