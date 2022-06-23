ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Find Tesla in Hit-and-Run That Killed Woman in Germantown

By David Chang
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia police found the Tesla in a hit-and-run that killed a young woman in the Germantown section of the city earlier this week. The heavily damaged dark grey Tesla was found on Syndenham Street in...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

CBS Philly

Driver Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Left 21-Year-Old Dead In Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old person dead in Germantown Monday. Philadelphia police arrested 25-year-old Quadera Parrish on Friday. Police say Parrish turned herself in. She has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges. Investigators say Dia Lee was hit by a Tesla while crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday. They say the impact was so strong that Dia was launched nearly 12 feet in the air and hit a traffic light. Dia was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. After an extensive search, police tracked down the Tesla involved on Sydenham Street Thursday afternoon, but not the driver. A surveillance image released by police shows heavy damage to the right passenger’s side and a cracked windshield from the impact.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Woman charged in Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old woman

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman, authorities say. Quadera Parrish, 25, turned herself into police on Friday with her attorney and was charged with several crimes including homicide by vehicle. It's alleged that Parrish was behind the wheel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Charges May Be Filed In Crash That Killed Philly Police Officer

The driver of a 2009 BMW could face charges in the future , stemming from a fatal accident late last night, June 23, 2022 . This crash claimed the life of off duty Philadelphia Police Officer Henry Gonski, of the northeast. Police said the BMW with three 0ccupants in it was speeding south on Bustleton Avenue and the officer was driving west on Rennard when the crash happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Quadruple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shootout in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street. Police said two 36-year-old men died. Both were shot multiple times. Police identified the victims as Raheem Hargust and Vincent Jackson of Philadelphia. Two other men are in critical condition. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right leg. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face, neck, and arm. Police said more than 30 shots were fired and say multiple gunmen were involved. Investigators also said at least one of the victims was in possession of a gun. There are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Thief From Philly Endangers Bucks County Residents In Police Chase

A man with a passenger were stopped by Lower Makefield Police when the officer saw them driving a U-Haul pick- up that was reported stolen,. This vehicle had Arizona tags. Police made contact with the driver, a heavily tattooed male after he made a small purchase today at the Rite Aid store located on Oxford Valley Road. The driver was wearing a fake green vest, to make it look like he belonged in a construction zone, or was doing work.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested After North Philadelphia Shooting Sends 17-Year-Old Boy To Hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 8:30 p.m. Police say the teenager showed up to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds to his back. He was placed in stable condition. An arrest was made, but no weapon was recovered, according to police. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Confirm 12-Year-Old Shot Along With Two Teens, Details Few

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:42 p.m. in the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police said they located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: Teen shot trying to steal car in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 17-year-old and how he may have been connected to an attempted stolen vehicle. According to Captain John Walker, a 19-year-old man stopped at a convenience store Wednesday evening, around 8:20, on 5th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

VIDEO: Philly Police Chase and Capture Carjacking Suspect

Exclusive video from SkyForce10 shows police chasing and capturing an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia. The ordeal began Wednesday night when a black Mazda was carjacked at gunpoint at 4055 Ridge Avenue. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police followed two suspects inside the stolen car. The suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot in different directions near 18th and Lambert streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman, 2 Men Critically Injured in West Philadelphia Shootout

Three people were injured when more than 40 shots were fired in a West Philadelphia shootout Wednesday night, police said. At least 40 shots were fired at 42nd Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Two men and a woman were critically injured, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Northeast Boulevard Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m. in the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard. Police located a 29-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation.

