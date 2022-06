Ketchikan, Alaska (KINY) - The Tribal Council of Ketchikan Indian Community has announced the purchase of the Orton Ranch property at Naha Bay, just north of Ketchikan. According to a press release, the purchase achieves the tribe’s goal to establish a permanent culture camp where they can teach the younger generation about the tribe’s way of life.

